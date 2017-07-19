Risks Behind the Back of Armenia's Iskander: Vigilance Needed

The statement of the Azerbaijani minister of defense Zakir Hassanov on having an antidote to the Iskander rockets of Armenia in his long interview with RIA Novosti got a significant attention in Armenia. Armenia’s Supreme Commander-in-Chief responded to Hassanov. During his visit to Tavush region Serzh Sargsyan announced that those making statements on antidotes to Iskander have no idea what Iskander is.

Iskander is a powerful weapon indeed, such and so that its deployment in Kaliningrad causes has angered Europe. Iskander’s technical and tactical abilities are such that in practice it is hard to imagine what air defense systems could deal with it.

Nevertheless, despite Hassanov’s “bold statements” which might be nothing but political and military illiteracy, it is hard to imagine that even if there exists an air defense system which could catch Iskander it is in Azerbaijan.

However, the question occurs whether it will be accessible for Azerbaijan if there is such a system. I will repeat – a military expert opinion is needed to find out if the leaders in the defense industry, the great powers have systems which will be able to hunt on Iskanders, including Russia. However, it is obvious that there are questions and their answers must be given a good thought.

Perhaps it would be ingenuous to think that RIA Novosti has given the Azerbaijani minister the chair for primitive boasting. Especially considering that the interview covered a broad scope of political military issues.

The point is that the Azerbaijani minister’s statement on Iskander contains an interesting aspect. In answer to the question whether Azerbaijan intends to turn to Moscow with a similar proposal, Hassanov preferred not to go into detail and only said they have the means to catch the Iskander. In addition, he did not mention that they are not Russian.

It is possible that Hassanov is a boaster and has a low level of political military knowledge but isn’t it interesting at least now that neither the journalist during the interview, not Russian military experts after the interview “unmask” Hassanov, asking the question how it is possible to catch an Iskander?

After all, he is not just talking about a weapon that Armenia has but also a type of weapon which is the pride of the Russian defense industry first of all because it is impossible to preempt. Meanwhile, Hassanov tells the Russian propaganda platform that they can stop it. And Russia is still silent.

Moreover, Hassanov says that they have not received the means from Russia. Where did they get it then? Who else has a means of stopping an Iskander? Russia should have been interested in this more than anyone. After all, Hassanov is actually busting a myth about the Iskander. At this point, it is worth coming back to a report by Bloomberg, referring to an anonymous Turkish official. According to this information, Turkey agreed to pay 2.5 billion dollars to Russia to buy two divisions of C400 air defense systems, and another two will be jointly produced in Turkey.

Whether this information is credible or not is not known. However, Russia and Turkey announced in April about their agreement on the purchase of C400 systems. The deal may not be completed but it may be close.

And why is this deal and the Bloomberg report interesting in the context of Hassanov’s statements?

The point is that C400 air defense systems are another object of pride of the Russian defense industry, aside from Iskander. Of course, it is not clear how viable both Iskander and C400 are because they have not taken the real combat test. However, the technical specifications of both Iskander and C400 are impressive. Hence, questions occur which deserve attention, including the attention of the Armenian government.

First, is the C400 system capable of being used against Iskander at least with partial counteraction? And the other question is whether Turkey may buy C400 for not only itself but also Turkey? Could this be found between the lines of Hassanov’s statements?

In other words, Turkey gets C400 from Russia and provides one, for example, to Azerbaijan to have more or less reliable defense against the Armenian Iskander. In addition, this is done not secretly from Moscow. Simply Moscow is “cleared” for Armenia. The point is that by providing Iskander Russia tried to somehow “repent” for its actions that were not appropriate to the alliance which were “unmasked” in the April war.

The explanatory and propagandist aspect was intensified that a lot of weapons have been sold to Azerbaijan but Armenia has the top means of restraint, the Iskander. In this case, Moscow is limited in its actions to provide Iskander or another defense system which will have certain viability against Iskander to Azerbaijan directly. This could be done via Turkey.

At least, this is worth thinking on to assess the risks fully and if needed to take diplomatic and political steps, not being limited by declaring that Hassanov has no idea what he is talking about. Moreover, Hassanov may have no idea but those who provided him the platform for the interview do have an idea. This is a reason to think and analyze all the possible options in full detail.