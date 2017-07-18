CSTO Didn't Discuss Sending Troops to Syria but Warned

After the meeting of the CSTO foreign ministers in Minsk the Russian Kommersant wrote they were not excited about Moscow’s idea of involving the CSTO peacekeepers in the defense of the de-escalation areas in Syria and do not seem likely to bring it into being. This topic was not included in the official agenda of the negotiations in Minsk. The Kommersant’s interlocutors in the MFA underlined that Moscow could use pressure on colleagues but did not do that because “in CSTO, unlike in NATO, there is not the discipline with whip and stick”. In fact, the Syrian initiative for Russia’s part has failed, and Russia confesses that it has decided “not to put pressure on colleagues”. Why has Moscow given up the “whip discipline”? Is it getting the tough resistance of the CSTO members? After the meeting in Minsk the Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov announced that they agreed to build up on contacts with NATO, considering at the same time their commitments in their alliance with CSTO. Apparently, this is Russia’s main objective in the current stage. Lavrov hints that Moscow will not allow the countries to liaise with NATO but only under control. While he was hinting, the Armenian troops were attending NATO trainings during which scenarios of resisting Russian aggression were being developed. In September Armenia will participate in NATO trainings in Georgia. Serzh Sargsyan’s invitation to NATO Secretary General to visit Armenia is still valid too. Lavrov’s statement perhaps indicated that all the contacts are allegedly supervised by Moscow. At the same time, Serzh Sargsyan announced in a TV interview that not everyone in NATO gladly waits for Armenia, reminding that Turkey is also part of NATO. Will Armenia express its attitude to NATO in case Turkey reviews its membership to the alliance and will go for further rapprochement with Russia. Or will Armenia prefer cooperation with the Russian-Turkish alliance?