It's Time: Armenian Plan or War

The American plan of Karabakh settlement was circulated through diplomatic pipes in 2000. It should be noted that the United States was not trying to support or publish this plan. In fact, there is reason to claim that the political leadership of Armenia and NKR have not realized the importance of this project. It seemed to functionaries that it was some private project aimed at improving relations between the conflict sides. Turkey’s role supposed by this plan was underestimated. With regards to these goals the United States was supposed to define clearly the role and importance of Armenia in the U.S foreign political strategy. Currently the situation of Armenia is quite similar to the state and role of Syria in the Near East. Lacking significant universal resources, with a vulnerable geopolitical situation, Syria used to maintain a pivotal role in the region through a multi-aspect policy, protecting the interests of the Arab world and the status of a leading military power. The fight for influence in Syria goes on between the leading powers, the United States, the European Union, Russia and Iran. Presenting the role and importance of Armenia in such a manner, realizing that Armenia is the only country in the South Caucasus which is capable of developing high technology, having a strong army and at the same time enjoying the support of the West and the East, the United States intends to “reserve” Armenia in the visible future. Currently Gilmore’s plan is not actual and is, most probably, on standby. This is because the United States is unwilling to interfere in the South Caucasian conflicts which the Americans do not consider dangerous for their geopolitical and economic goals, as well as because of the goals and objectives of the new Republican administration of the United States. In the last few months of the Democrat administration the principles and approaches of the Republican Party were expressed distinctly. The ideologists of the right wing of the Republican Party gave the example of the German and French economic expansion in different regions provided the lack of expenses on political presence. Within this foreign political ideology the United States intends to reduce its responsibility in Central Asia and is looking for such an option of revision of its policy on the South Caucasus. However, so far there have been no distinct signs of fulfillment of this political ideology in this region. On the other hand, one should understand that by saying reduction of political responsibility we mean only security, not political and information presence. The United States does not intend to leave these regions. It is known that at one time George Bush proposed to Jacques Chirac to make efforts towards the settlement of the Karabakh issue. The recognition of the Armenian genocide by France allowed the United States to exercise more flexibility in its policy on Turkey. The United States was ready to recognize the genocide and enable control over Turkey together with the EU. It would make Turkey prone to normalizing its relations with Armenia, thereby resolving the Karabakh issue. It should be noted that before Bush the OSCE, and particularly the Minsk Group seemed useless and even dangerous for the United States. The Americans even thought that the activity of the OSCE is related to corruption. On the whole, the United States does not accept the “pan-European policy” as such. An OSCE-mediated settlement of the Karabakh conflict and other conflicts would allow France and Germany to insist on the development of European Atlanticism. In this respect, Gilmore’s plan was a tool for neutralization of the pan-European policy. Bush’s proposal to Jacques Chirac could have been intended to thwart any initiative by the Europeans to start a political dialogue aimed at the settlement of the Karabakh conflict, as well as demonstrating the bankruptcy of settlement of conflicts based on compromise plans discarding the outcomes of the war. In this respect, apparently the plans of territorial exchange will again become actual but when the plans involving the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan are eventually discredited. It should be noted that the model of the so-called “common state” which had been approved by the European Parliament at one time had been proposed by the Americans Edward Djerejian and Peter Rosenblatt, not the Europeans. This model allowed revealing the deviant ideas and initiatives of OSCE. This plan was thwarted by the Russians for their future initiatives. For a long time the Americans and Europeans refrained from efforts aimed at projections of the Karabakh settlement, which allowed them to ensure the failure of Russian projects. It should be noted that such projects had only one political importance. Many Armenians eventually realized in what trouble they have found themselves in. They have now appeared in the disgraceful state of the anti-Armenians. The U.S-European plan is complete. A still draft plan is in place, and the main initiator is not known. The Caucasus is facing a choice between a plan and a war. This time the Armenians could be the initiator who have been Russia’s “accomplice” for a long time.