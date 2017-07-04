Georgia Insists on Armenia Being Sovereign Country

The Armenian minister of economic development and investments Suren Karayan has proposed to the Georgian minister of economy and sustainable development Georgi Gakharia visiting Armenia to start joint exports to third countries. Member of Parliament Shirak Torosyan explained that Georgia could export goods to the Eurasian Economic Union via Armenia, and Georgia has economic preferences in the European Union, and we can use each other’s advantages. The Georgian minister met with Serzh Sargsyan and Karen Karapetyan. There is no message about any agreement reached but during the meetings the main question was most probably discussed: does Georgia build its relations with Armenia assuming that it is a sovereign country or a member state of the Eurasian Economic Union? Georgia and Armenia do not have an alternative to integration. What matters is that bilateral relations are not determined by the opinion of “third countries” but are built as relations of two sovereign countries. Since its membership to the Eurasian Economic Union Armenia has always had to face Russia. Perhaps this only happens to Armenia. Kazakhstan will hardly build relations with China as a member of the Eurasian Economic Union, not as a sovereign state. Russia doesn’t ask for Armenia’s opinion in building its relations with “third countries”. Why has Armenia become the hostage of the Eurasian Union? Georgia does not sign agreements with the Eurasian Union and prefers bilateral and trilateral agreements with Armenia and Russia. Apparently, Tbilisi is not going to build formal relations with the Eurasian Union. Yerevan insists on being seen a member of the Eurasian Union. Georgia insists on considering Armenia a sovereign state with which they can successfully build bilateral relations. Armenia announces about bigger integration with Russia and actually ignores the investments, technical and logistical support. However, from the logistical, political and strategic points of view Armenia and Georgia cannot be viewed separately from each other. Yerevan knows this best. However, Georgia also understands that in global economic and security strategies a country is viewed as part of a region, not as a separate unit.