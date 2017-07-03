Declassification of Negotiations: Farewell to Kazan Plan

One day all those documents will be published, and you’ll see they state that Artsakh must take part in drafting the peace agreement and negotiations, the foreign minister of Armenia stated in parliament. In fact, the Armenian foreign minister actually hints about declassification of some documents relating to the process of negotiations. In fact, strangely, Nalbandyan speaks about publication of some documents, not that their content is going to come true. It is possible that the problem is Nalbandyan’s language thinking, which is not Armenian. However, it would be logical if the minister announced that time will come, the drafting of the peace agreement and negotiations will start and you’ll see that it will not happen without the participation of Artsakh. However, Nalbandyan says “the documents will be published one day…” It is hard to tell what documents he is talking about? Does he mean Kazan plan or the so-called Lavrov’s plan which, as Serzh Sargsyan announced on May 18, is the only document on the table, at least because it has not been handed to the OSCE Secretariat. In other words, is Nalbandyan announcing that it will soon be time to say goodbye to the Kazan plan? Over the past two decades of settlement of the Karabakh conflict negotiation documents were published occasionally. As a rule, their publication meant voiding them. In other words, what is out of agenda is classified. Now it is time for the last document on the table – the Kazan plan – and Nalbandyan is announcing its “publication” one day. What will follow? Formerly the declassifications were followed by new proposals. This is how Kazan’s turn came. So, what will follow Kazan once it is sent into history? Will there be another proposal based on the logic lasting for two decades now – territory for status? Whether an intermediate or constant, the difference is not principal because in both cases the logic leads to a standstill. The mediators have also become convinced of this. Hence, not details but the principle needs to change. Will Yerevan try to achieve this or the co-chairs? Or maybe with joint effort? At least, the outline of essential change is becoming more and more visible. If the establishment of mechanisms of ceasefire is assumed to be the core with responsibility for breaches, the transition to a new situation will be a breakthrough with a higher guarantee for stability, and what is more important, with the establishment of the U-turn in the change of the regional security system. However, the problem is the relations between the geopolitical centers, and whether the United States, France and Russia have come to terms on such essential changes.