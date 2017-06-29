What Unfavorable Things to Expect?

In a press conference on June 28 the Minister of Defense of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan resolved the topic of the possible Armenian peacekeeping mission in Syria jointly with CSTO or Russia. The topic came up after the statements of the Russian Duma member Shamanov and Turkish president Erdogan’s press secretary who said Russia is discussing with Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan the issue of a peacekeeping mission in Syria. The secretary of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan announced the next day that the CSTO Permanent Council has discussed such an issue but Bishkek has not received a formal offer. A day earlier Serzh Sargsyan held a meeting of the Security Council. The agenda included the situation in the Near East, the report of the foreign minister on this, and then Serzh Sargsyan gave assignments. The minister of defense Vigen Sargsyan stated in the June 28 press conference that the decisions on issues discussed at the Security Council are confidential, cannot be published. At the same time, he said, there is no expectation on a decision of a mission of the Armenian armed forces in Syria. Aside from this, Vigen Sargsyan said he has stated during his previous interviews that he does not rule out a situation when our country will wish to participate provided all premises are in place. There is an interesting fact. On June 28 Vigen Sargsyan said he has stated earlier that he does not rule out such a situation. Meanwhile, on May 12 he told Mir TV this issue is being discussed with the Russian side. “In principle, we are negotiating with our Russian counterparts to enlarge our participation and we see possibilities in such spheres as humanitarian demining and several more other directions where the Syrian people need the help of Armenia, of the Armenian armed forces.” In other words, the minister of defense announced a month and a half ago that the question is being discussed with Russian counterparts, earlier than the message of the Russian and Turkish sources. In this context, interestingly Vigen Sargsyan dies not rule out a situation which will suppose the involvement of Armenia. According to the official message about the meeting of the Security Council, Serzh Sargsyan gave assignments after the discussion about the Near East. “There was an assignment to continue to work with counterpart countries and international organizations with a view to continuity of assistance to the Syrian Armenians and to be ready to react to possible unfavorable developments, at the same time strengthening and deepening the level of traditional relations between Armenia and Arab states.” Does Serzh Sargsyan give an assignment to be ready out of a hypothetical expectation or an expectation based on real information? Another interesting thing is the part on deepening relations with Arab states which creates an impression that Armenia is considering a step that might be perceived equivocally by the Arab states, therefore it is important to explain this step to make it perceivable and legitimate. The Arab world is having the crisis in Qatar. A while ago the Armenian foreign minister Nalbandyan left for Qatar for a short visit and passed Serzh Sargsyan’s message to the Emir of Qatar. On the same day, the Iranian president Rowhani passed his message to the Emir of Qatar through the Iranian deputy foreign minister.