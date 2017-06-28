Azerbaijan Calls Russia for Help

Azerbaijan has greeted the famous Russian imperialist Alexander Prokhanov pompously. The president and deputy president of Azerbaijan personally met with him. Prokhonov glorified the “royal” spouses, at the same time generating the idea that Azerbaijan is part of the Russian empire, and Azerbaijan would be lost without Russia. Why has Aliyev invited Prokhorov? Against the ongoing developments one should suppose that Aliyev had an urgent need for Moscow’s imperial levee. Without Russia Azerbaijan may lose not only Karabakh and Nakhijevan but also the statehood. Does Aliyev feel some threat to the Azerbaijani statehood? Judging by what is happening in Syria and Iraq and what may still happen in Turkey, Aliyev is looking into all the possible scenarios. The most probable one is the redesign of borders in the region. Apparently, ony the Russian empire may save Azerbaijan, and Aliyev has called one of the ideologists of the Russian imperialism for help. At the same time, he has bought a new big batch of Russian weapons to secure the imperial credit. It is possible that Prokhanov had been seconded by Moscow to convey to Aliyev that Azerbaijan’s issues can be resolved within the imperial framework only. For the same reason they have seconded to Karabakh Edward Limonov who has no less imperial views but is opposition. In Karabakh he was given a warm welcome though Limonov tried his hardest to show that Karabakh belongs to the Russian Empire. He visited the front line to see the village of Gyulistan where 200 years ago a treaty was signed on handing Karabakh from Persia to the Russian Empire. Besides, Limonov announced that Karabakh is the border of the Christian world. Most probably, Limonov wanted to say “the border of the Russian Empire” but he did not want to “ruin the impression”. The Russian empire is living in hard times. Recently the Russians have named Stalin as the world’s most prominent person. Experts remind that it was during Stalin’s time when the Russian Empire crawled to the heart of Europe, Asia, the Near East and Africa under the name of the socialist camp. The socialist camp has collapsed but the empire is alive and is ready to lend a hand to Azerbaijan.