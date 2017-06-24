Government's Response on U.S. Statement on Possibility of 8 Billion Dollar Investment

The Armenian ministry of energy and natural resources has made a statement on layout of Iran-Armenia and Armenia-Georgia power transmission lines. The ministry’s statement holds that after the layout of these lines which will end in 2019 Armenia will become a regional energy juncture, connecting the grids of Iran, Georgia and Russia. “Within the framework of construction of the 400 kV electricity line which has already started, in 2017-2018 it is envisaged to complete the mounting of posts and transmission lines, as well as construction of the substation. The line and substation will be commissioned in 2019. It will allow tripling mutual flows of power with neighboring Iran. By the end of the year the government intends to start the design of the 400 kV line between Armenia and Georgia. The deadline for the implementation of the project is 2019. Note that the process of selection of the contractor company for the construction of Armenia-Georgia power transmission line through the international tender is expected to end in September,” the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources states. This statement is a response to the statement of the U.S. Ambassador Richard Mills on the possibility of investing 8 billion dollars in the energy sector. Earlier Richard Mills had told reporters that the energy market should be liberalized to enable exports to Iran, Georgia and Turkey, which will make the possibility of investment of 8 billion dollars real. Therefore, the Ministry of Energy states that they are working towards enlarging the capacity for exports and the deadline is 2019. Does this mean that Yerevan indicates 2019 as the time when it will be able to talk to the United States more substantively on the possibility of investing 8 billion dollars? Or is the prospect simply “postponed” in case closer to 2019 other causes for delay will come up? At least, it is always possible to find an excuse, as the saying goes. Nevertheless, it should be noted, at least for the time being, that Yerevan and Washington have gone specific on the statement made a few weeks ago. At least Ambassador Mills stated on the eve what needs to be done to make the potential more realistic, and Yerevan states on the next day that what the ambassador has pointed out is being implemented, and is planned to complete in 2019. A few weeks later more specific talk is heard. Is it enough or not? Considering the reality when the Russian state-run corporations have a dominant position in the Armenian energy sector, American investments require greater dynamics. On the other hand, considering the political reality stemming from the current situation, a slow but specific dynamics is commendable. In this given case, the question is whether the issue may become the “victim” of not only foreign political or geopolitical but also domestic or internecine relations. After all, there is the example of Vorotan Cascade which was acquired by Contour Global, actually the biggest American investment. When Tigran Sargsyan was the prime minister, a non-governmental pole was formed the target of which was this deal. When the non-governmental pole succeeded in removing Tigran Sargsyan from the position of prime minister, and having Hovik Abrahamyan appointed, Vorotan Cascade was checked out of the list of targets, and some time later it was implemented.