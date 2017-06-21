EU Ambassador's Surprise: Government's Secret Reveaed

In his press conference in Yerevan on June 20 the head of the EU Delegation to Armenia Piotr Switalski commented on the scandal around his earlier statement. Through the minister of justice Davit Harutiunyan and other Republicans the government described Switalski’s statement on involving representatives of the civil society in the CEC for increasing public confidence as an unacceptable interference. Ambassador Switalski stated that he liaises with the Armenian government through frank conversations, not public statements and he has opportunities to express his thoughts. The ambassador’s statement is interesting. It expresses a surprise why the Armenian government does not respond to his words in non-public conversations the way it responds to public statements. In other words, Switalski hints that he had talked about the credibility of the CEC not only publicly but also in his frank conversations with the authorities but for whatever reason in those conversations the representatives of the government do no anyhow urge him to stop interfering in domestic affairs. By the way, a few days before his public statement Switalski had met with the minister of justice Davit Harutiunyan and discussed prospects for future cooperation with him. Davit Harutiunyan was the fastest to publicly slam the ambassador’s statement, announcing that he abuses his diplomatic powers and interferes with domestic affairs. Such behavior of the Armenian government has an explanation. The problem is highly pragmatic, of course. When the Europeans make such statements in public conversations, the Armenian government does not respond toughly because it views them in terms of negotiations and trade-off, trying to bargain a price. When statements are made publicly, the Armenian government sees them as a disclosure of a commercial secret and therefore is tough on them.