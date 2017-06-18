What Will Happen if Azerbaijan Turns Minsk Group Away?

Azerbaijan has officially claimed responsible for the murder of the Armenian servicemen. The spokesperson for the president of Artsakh has stated that this is Azerbaijan’s answer to the clearly addressed statement of the OSCE Minsk Group. However, this is not just an answer, this is a challenge and blackmail. It is possible that Azerbaijan will be causing an escalation to achieve its main purpose – sanctions by the OSCE Minsk Group and giving up on the negotiations mediated by the Minsk Group. Azerbaijan may have gone for this either out of despair or has the guarantee of one of the countries to move the negotiations into another format. Azerbaijan has done everything to have the OSCE office in Stepanakert be the only office in the South Caucasus. After the closure of the office in Yerevan Baku is provoking the OSCE Minsk Group to take abrupt actions to refuse its services. The international community in the face of the Minsk Group has recently made a statement, clearly accusing Azerbaijan of breaching the ceasefire. Besides, the European Parliament and the State Department adopted resolutions on violations of human rights in Azerbaijan. Yesterday the European Parliament has called on Azerbaijan to protect the rights of the journalist Afghan Mukhtarli abducted in Georgia. Moody’s has stated that four more banks in Azerbaijan are facing a default. The European courts threaten that the broke lenders of Interbank will allow arresting the bank’s property in their countries. Recently Azerbaijani-Turkish-Georgian and Azerbaijani-Georgian military exercises have taken place. Besides, Russia continues to supply the weapons to Azerbaijan envisaged by their deal and does not support the installation of restraint mechanisms in Karabakh. What will happen if Azerbaijan announces about leaving the negotiations mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group. Can the co-chairs, particularly France and the United States take steps to restrain Azerbaijan? Can the recognition of the independence of Artsakh be one of those steps?