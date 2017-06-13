Unprecedented Discussion at President's Office

The press release on the meeting of Serzh Sargsyan with NATO Secretary General James Appathurai contains an interesting point. Among the issues discussed was the Iran-Armenia relations. “The Iran-Armenia relations, regional issues and security challenges were considered,” the formal message states. In addition, judging by the wording, the focus on these issues was initiated by Appathurai, i.e. NATO. Of course, it would be ingenuous to inquire why NATO is interested in the Iran-Armenia relations. It is interesting why NATO is interested in the Iran-Armenia relations only now. However, it is something new when this interest appears in an official message which, by the way, is going to be read in Iran’s relevant agency. In other words, Yerevan is telling Tehran that it is discussing the Iran-Armenia relations with NATO. Tehran is definitely going to find out what has been discussed in Yerevan or will wait until Yerevan informs about the discussion. So, it is interesting whether Armenia is becoming a mediator between NATO and Iran. Another interesting issue is whether the existence of this NATO-Yerevan discussion agenda or its publicness is related to the recent terrorist attack in Tehran. ISIS claimed responsible following the start of the crisis in Qatar. Is NATO making a security proposal to Iran through Yerevan? At the same time, it is beyond doubt that Iran and NATO have shared interests in the Caucasus in terms of overcoming the Russian-Turkish security system and forming a new, more diversified and reliable, more manageable system in the Caucasus. And here Armenia has a central function not only as a platform for discussions but also as an immediate participant. The point is that Armenia has broken through the centennial Russian-Turkish treaty with the success of the first war in Artsakh and has been maintaining it for two decades. Having serious issues and conflicts of interest among them, at least as long as their centennial treaty is broken, Russia, Turkey and Azerbaijan have a shared interest in restoring it. At the same time, Russia is trying to benefit from this situation and gain advantage over Turkey and Azerbaijan. This very issue complicates the logical completion of the process between Russia, Turkey and Azerbaijan. The other complicating thing is that on the one hand, Iran, and on the other hand, the Euro-Atlantic community, NATO, are interested in neutralizing the Russian-Turkish security system and forming a new system. In this sense, the Caucasus is in a transition stage the key issue of which is to transform the shortcomings of the old security system to an institutional basis for a new security system. At a certain stage this problem may suppose at least indirect “formalization” of the NATO-Iran relations, and the first swallow might be the discussion on Iran-Armenia relations between NATO Special Representative and the president.