Lragir.am Was Right: Brexit was Put Back on the Shelf

During the preparation and conduct of Brexit the international press argued that the United Kingdom would leave the European Union. Only the modest website Lragir.am claimed that it is hardly possible, and the United Kingdom will stay in the EU. One needs to know the present-day United Kingdom which has become a synthesis of radical rightists and left views where the supporters of the Labor Party have stopped being such and became supporters of the left movement. The leftism or rather the left idea has gained positions in the Conservative Party. Currently the conservatives are not ready to insist on the ideals of the party, considering that the Conservative Party does not conduct an independent policy and has lost its ideology. Many Brits vote for the Conservatives automatically and out of habit. The Labor Party has a simple ideology and political priorities. The Conservative Party has many layers and includes different groups and preferences. The destiny of the United Kingdom has become more uncertain and the plans to leave the European Union have gained new features. This is becoming funny, Europe is laughing and criticism. The political leaders of the European countries are waiting with bigger confidence that Brexit is under threat. The United Kingdom voted without any interest in Brexit. The main topics are the economic and social affairs. In other words, the foreign policy is not the main intrigue this time, just like in the United States. The Conservatives are trying to get used to these topics. And if at this stage Brexit is not actual, in the future the British will hardly pay importance to this idea. It turns out that the American establishment has understood the importance of Brexit and realized that Europe and even NATO are getting weaker. The United States’ approval for Brexit has become a rather extravagant process, and it is time to reject the idea. It is hard to understand the exit of the United Kingdom from the EU provided that it retains its former positions in NATO. By the way, even the Russians have started realizing that the exit of the United Kingdom from the EU would lead to a more aggressive situation, primarily towards Russia. The integration of the country with the EU marks the limitation of the British policy in NATO programs. The isolation of the country leads to a marginality. With its backward armed forces the United Kingdom cannot be an active member of NATO and is rather dependent on the United States. In other words, the wish of the British establishment to be more independent leads to other realities. Nothing is gained in the economic sphere either. Apparently, this will be realized in the most obvious way.