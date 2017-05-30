Macron Thwarted Putin's Breakthrough: What Should Armenia Expect?

The first Macron-Putin meeting in Versailles passed in an atmosphere of relative peace, with some nervousness, as well as psychological struggle judging by the meeting and the joint press conference that followed. Young and mysterious Macron has apparently disappointed experienced Putin. It is possible that the Russian president intended to use Macron’s youth for a European “breakthrough”. However, obviously there will be no breakthrough and perhaps because during the electoral campaign and after the elections in France the Russian media used the fact of his marriage with an older woman as one of the key weapons to strike Macron. However, what Putin apparently wanted to use against Macron helped Macron against Putin, and the young president was rather experienced against mature Putin during their meeting, perhaps because he had life experience of dealing with mature people. Ahead of the meeting Macron had stated likely to normalize relations with Russia but at the same time he is going to be rather demanding. It is notable that the meeting with Putin was held in the Versailles. There is currently an exhibition there dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the first visit of the Russian Emperor Peter I to Europe. The French media had noticed that the French presidents rarely organize high-level meetings in the Versailles. Hollande has done it twice, Sarkozy has held there one meeting with the Libyan leader Qhadafi whose life took a sad turn later. What is the message of hosting Putin in the Versailles? Was the message Qhadafi or Peter I? Or maybe a mix? They might be hinting to the Russian president that Russia has a stable and positive prospect for cooperation with Europe, not opposition. What conclusions has he drawn from the meeting with Macron? It is hard to tell but Putin’s appeal to the reporters and the society that everything should be done to end sanctions on Russia is evidence that Putin did not have any expectations from Macron. And this was the main question for the Russian president because the economic sanctions are a serious challenge to the Russian economy, which inevitably affects Putin’s personal rating and the nature of relations with the government. Putin does not dare to utter his decision to run for the presidential election in 2018 and Zhirinovsky who is considered as one of the informal spokespersons for the Kremlin announced that Putin may not run another term and the “ten people” who make decisions do not have a final decision on who is going to be the government’s candidate in 2018. Macron was quite tough in answer to the question of the Russian reporter to the president acting in terms of tolerance and democracy to explain the problems of the Russian media to access his electoral staff. Upon hearing this question Putin smiled with satisfaction while Macron answered toughly and directly that his electoral headquarters was open and he is open to the journalists and the media if they are journalists, not agents of influence. This is how the French president described Russia Today and Sputnik Agency which are considered to be the official media of the Russian government, stating that they fabricated information, lied, therefore they did not get full access to their headquarters. The new French president did not make way for Putin, this is obvious, and if the Macron-Putin meeting has resulted in agreements, obviously the conditions were dictated by Macron, not Putin. It is also beyond doubt that the relation with Russia is important to France not only from the point of view of bilateral relations, even under sanctions. For the French president Macron the relations with Russia may be a trump card for Germany and the United States to tilt the scales in their favor. Putin has obviously failed to tilt the scales in his favor, however, it is not clear whether Macron has succeeded doing so. Nonetheless, it is interesting to know what has happened to the scales of Armenia. The scales of Armenia was not visible at the meeting in the Versailles and it may hardly have been possible to find in the bushes of the magnificent garden of the Versailles but it is beyond doubt that the Russian-French relations have a significant role in the Europe-Armenia relations. The issue of Russia’s influence is known, so is the role and importance of France. In fact, France has been the key “provider” of Armenia in the European direction. Moreover, the French President Hollande met with Serzh Sargsyan in March and underlined the important role of Paris in restoring the EU-Armenia relationship crushed on 3 September 2013 and starting negotiations over a framework agreement which is said to be completed and awaiting signing. In this respect, has the Macron-Putin meeting with its direct influence, increased the rationality of this expectation or on the contrary?