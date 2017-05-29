Russian Hammer and Turkish Anvil in Armenia's Hands

The short existence and fall of the first republic is often described as a situation between the Turkish anvil and the Russian hammer. This is not far from the reality and in most cases this is a precise description because the outline and content of the Russian-Turkish relations supposed using the use of the Armenian issues for trade or blackmail.

This has been true for not only the last centenary but also earlier times, since the Russian empire started moving south. In the course of this expansion the Armenian factor became key in the policy on the Ottoman empire. And the Armenians became the victim of the policy of the two empires they had created at one time. Since then the “hammer and anvil” situation was there, which crystallized after the events of the beginning of the past century.

Russia lent a hand to the Turkish state facing collapse, gave money, arms, food, helped get through with the deportation and genocide of the Western Armenians, including in the Soviet area. The treaties of Kars and Moscow laid down the division of the region between the two states, including at the expense of the Armenian territories and interests.

Russia and Turkey need each other, and these treaties are observed, irrespective of the nature of relations in the given stage. It is not accidental that on the days of tension in relations due to the developments in Syria Moscow announced that these treaties will not be revised.

A sovereign Armenian state which is capable of independent decision making is a threat to the Russian-Turkish status quo. This fact is stated in the Russian and Turkish archives about the first Armenian republic. In addition, in the result of the Armenian genocide and deportation Russia got some advantages, namely it seized the hammer, as well as the primary right to play the Armenian factor.

An “ideological” basis was needed to keep this situation going which was consistently introduced into the Armenian people in the form of “Russian salvation and Turkish threat”.

The Armenian factor in the Russian-Turkish (Azerbaijani) relations has the following pattern: when the Russians “leave” the region, or when things get too far like in Sardarapat and Karabakh, and the Armenians stand up for their rights, the Armenian factor becomes stronger. And vice versa, when they “return”, their relations are improved at the expense of the Armenian interests.

In the past years there was international isolation of the Armenian sovereign state and its limitation through Russian projects involving Azerbaijan and Turkey doing the same work in the direction of the Western organizations, including the EU and NATO. This is one of the means of maintaining the status quo and ruling out the entry of the “third forces” to the region.

This seems to be a difficult situation but everything depends on thinking and approaches. And we think that we are doomed to being beaten between the hammer and anvil regularly and not be a tool in politics. And if we do not think so, the situation may take unexpected turns.

The point is that one-sided dependence is impossible in all spheres, including politics. Russia is afraid of losing Armenia, especially now that it has lost in all strategic directions, has been isolated, and more or less retains the southern direction thanks to the Armenian factor. Besides, the only platform where they sit at a table with Russia is the Minsk Group co-chairmanship on the Karabakh issue.

The destruction of Armenia would mark the start of collapse of Russia, and Moscow understands this very well and they are afraid of losing Armenia not only for this reason but also because the Armenians may realize that.

The same situation is in the West which is actively using the Armenian factor in its policy on Turkey which has appeared in such a situation with Russia.

In other words, currently the situation is the same as at the beginning of the past century. And this means that by the end of the current stage of the global reorganization Armenia will have gone through another disaster or will become a subject of that policy, gaining preferences. It is all about approaches and thinking, a matter of forgetting about clichés of war and peace, security, a matter of quality of the national political thought.

There is the example of Sardarapat, the war in Karabakh, the April war. The Armenians are the best soldiers in the world. The problem is to overcome fears and traditional mentality, adequate sovereign domestic and foreign policy, freedom, creativity. At that time, the Russian hammer and the Turkish anvil will appear in the hands of Armenia.