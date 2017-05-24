Armenian Army's Getting Ready

Yesterday the Ministry of Defense of Armenia held a meeting to discuss discipline in the army and improvement of duty on sentry.

The chief of general staff of the Armed Forces Movses Hakobyan instructed to continue activities aimed at improving the vigilance of the personnel, the conditions of sentry duty, fortifications and to focus on refraining from the enemy’s provocations and subversions and the security of soldiers on sentry duty.

In the past year the situation at the border of Armenia changed suddenly. A rigid defense system has been established which has been observed repetitively. Besides, servicemen state that the attitude of the military leadership has changed. Those on sentry duty have permission for punitive and operative actions.

Given the change of the military situation at the border and in the process of settlement of the Karabakh issue, Azerbaijan has only one “loophole” – minor subversions. Obviously, Baku will not be able to get away with major subversions and they may be followed by not only the punitive actions of the Armenian forces but also international sanctions.

On the other hand, there is no guarantee that Baku will not go for big provocations. It will happen if Azerbaijan receives signals that such provocations will cause a panic and chaos in Armenia. There are no such signs yet. On the contrary, the war in April showed that in time of danger the Armenians come together and strike.

Are the Armenian armed forces ready to counteract small and big provocations? The cases of servicemen killed by Azerbaijani fire are evidence that the security measures are not sufficient.

As to possible big provocations, most military experts say that with its current situation Azerbaijan will hardly run the risk. In Azerbaijan they know that in the past 25 years change of government in their country has been closely related to the “military initiatives” of the belligerent presidents. Every president in Azerbaijan who intended to return Karabakh lost their office. The father of the current president could hardly manage to keep power at the cost of loss of a few territories.

The situation in Azerbaijan is complicated indeed: collapse of the major bank, spy scandal, inflation, dissatisfaction. All these things are making Aliyev nervous. Appointment of Mehriban as vice president did not help. Any brisk move in Artsakh can trigger an irreversible process in Artsakh.