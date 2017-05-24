Where Will Serzh Sargsyan Get 500 Million Dollars a Year?

According to a study by McKinsey, in order to double the GDP of Armenia it is necessary to invest over 500 million dollars every year within 15 years in development programs. This is a reference to an interview of the Russia-based Armenian tycoon Ruben Vardanyan in October 2016 with Mediamax.

This part of his interview is interesting against Serzh Sargsyan’s speech in the National Assembly on May 18.

Having defined the macroeconomic goals for 2040, Serzh Sargsyan announced that it is intended to increase the GDP four-five times to 60 billion dollars.

On the one hand, Ruben Vardanyan says, referring to McKinsey, that an annual investment of 500 million dollars for 15 years running will double the GDP of Armenia. On the other hand, seven months later Serzh Sargsyan states that 23 years later the GDP will increase four or five times. What studies does he rely on? He does not say either what money will be invested.

McKinsey’s study becomes a baseline, and it appears that it is necessary to invest 1 billion dollars every year for 15 years in order to achieve the target set by Serzh Sargsyan.

And unless McKinsey revises its study or Serzh Sargsyan presents another study, it turns out that the famous company had dismissed Serzh Sargsyan’s speech seven months before he made it.

Or Serzh Sargsyan should specify the source of the annual investments at one billion dollars. Why does he have such hopes?

Of course, Serzh Sargsyan is currently looking for investments. He visits UAE, Qatar. There is more potential for investments in the Arab countries. In addition, these investments are more adaptable to the Armenian investment climate than the Western potential.

At the same time, the American ambassador in Armenia Richard Mills has announced about the possibility of investments in the amount of 8 billion dollars in alternative energy.

Karen Karapetyan has announced about confirmed 3 billion and discussed 5 billion, apparently relying on the club of investments including about thirty Russia-based Armenian entrepreneurs, the economic and political support of the prime minister’s plans.

But are the plans of the prime minister and Serzh Sargsyan aligned. There are big doubts.

Does Serzh Sargsyan have hopes that Gagik Tsarukyan and his still unknown friends with their investment portfolio of 15 billion dollars? However, the condition for this was giving power to Gagik Tsarukyan which did not happen and will hardly do.

On the other hand, in Armenia power is a relative and blurred thing, judging by the model of governance introduced by Serzh Sargsyan.

With this model it is increasingly obscure where power in Armenia is.