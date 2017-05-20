Chaos in Azerbaijan: Danger

The Defense Army of Artsakh has published a footage made with the border monitoring and intelligence equipment with a message on how the Azerbaijani armed forces were shelling their own posts. Earlier the spokesperson for the Azerbaijani foreign ministry had responded to the statement of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs who stated clearly for the first time that Azerbaijan breached the ceasefire and fired a missile which was followed by the response of the Armenian side. The Azerbaijani foreign ministry official responded that the Azerbaijani army is in the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan and can do everything it wants. Apparently, the Azerbaijanis shelled their own posts to prove that they can do whatever they wish. This would be funny of course, but there is no need to joke with Azerbaijan, especially if such things are happening in this country. Azerbaijan is either imitating uncontrollability or the situation has got out of control, which explains the fact of shelling their own posts. It is hard to tell if uncontrollability has reached Baku or only the border area or has reached the border from Baku but this is not a reason for the Armenian side to make fun. On the contrary. Moreover, it can be only imitation of uncontrollability or the so-called manageable chaos initiated by Aliyev, including for starting military actions. It is possible that the reason for this initiative is not the issue of Artsakh but the situation of the domestic economy and government. It is possible that Aliyev is imitating chaos to receive the assistance of the international community, otherwise threatening that the situation in Azerbaijan may get out of control. Aliyev might be trying to regain his “importance”. At least, this strange thing happening required vigilance. After all, it is not ruled out that Aliyev resorts to the technology of “chaos” after encountering serious issues of viability and applicability of the so-called military diplomacy clashing into the Armenian armed forces and the pressure of the international community for the introduction of ceasefire mechanisms. The frequent disruption of the “military diplomacy” is forcing Aliyev to transition to the “imitation of chaos” to remain a subject.