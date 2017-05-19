Heavy Strike on Azerbaijan: Situation's Changing

Yesterday the spokesperson for the Russian foreign ministry Maria Zakharova stated that on May 15 the Azerbaijani side shelled the military equipment located on the other side of the line of contact and the other side responded accordingly.

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs made a statement which runs: “According to information collected from multiple reliable sources, on 15 May, Azerbaijani armed forces fired a missile across the Line of Contact, striking military equipment.”

They used almost identical wording, and it is clear why. Russia is a co-chair of the Minsk Group and is familiar with the expected statement.

What matters is that for the first time the co-chairs point to the side which caused tension – Azerbaijan – and note that the Armenian side answered.

On May 15 Azerbaijan used an Israeli guided missile for the first time, trying to destroy the Armenian air defense system. The Armenian side answered with a punitive action, damaging equipment and causing casualties.

These two statements change the situation or rather put the change of situation on paper. The mediators have been trying to install an investigation mechanism at the line of contact for the first time, and Azerbaijan is placing obstacles. One can notice there is certain pressure on Azerbaijan.

For its part, Baku is trying to change this new agenda, and the first attempt was in February when Azerbaijan tried to restore the right to war. However, Azerbaijan received a heavy and unexpected strike because it became clear that the modern “investigation” equipment has already been installed on the Armenian side.

The statement of the Minsk Group co-chairs means that Azerbaijan has been deprived of the right to war, and if it starts military actions, Azerbaijan can be punished severely by not only the Armenian armed forces but also the international community. The ex-president of France had stated about this in his meeting with Serzh Sargsyan.

What is Azerbaijan going to do in this situation? Will they undertake military actions or will they agree to the new international agenda?