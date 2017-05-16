Armenia on Macron's Agenda

The new French president Emmanuel Macron was inaugurated, appointed the prime minister, left for Berlin to have his first meeting with Angela Merkel, the chancellor of Germany. During this meeting Paris and Berlin will talk about the problems with the EU, integration development.

As a presidential candidate, racing with Marine le Pen in the second round of the election, Macron announced that the EU needs reforms and otherwise the referendum on leaving the EU, the Frexit, will be inevitable.

When will the president of France “look” at Armenia? This question may sound ingenuous, considering the weight of France and the scope of issues and the comparison with Armenia.

On the other hand, these different strategic relations for France are significantly related to Armenia, and Armenia is significantly related to issues that are important to both France and the Euro-Atlantic community, which is important, considering that Macron is an Atlantist.

In addition, Armenia and France have close relationships following the independence of Armenia, its roots go back deep into the last century. There is also an authoritative Armenian diaspora.

In this setting the question occurs what awaits Armenia and the French-Armenian relationship during the office of the new French president. The editor of Nouvelles d’Armenie Ara Toranyan told Lragir.am that during the presidential campaign Macron expressed important and favorable approaches on the Armenian issues, and now one needs to wait and see whether he will fulfill his pledges.

“As is known, we talked on April 24, we agreed on the issue of the genocide, the denial by Turkey, Turkey’s membership to the EU and strengthening relations with Armenia. Now we need to wait for the results to bring the pledges into being. We are ready to fight, we will not get anything free of charge, and we are ready to set the community into motion if problems occur,” Toranyan said.

This circle is indeed important for Armenia, for the Armenian state. On the other hand, there has been a question for 25 years: the harmony of the perceptions of the Diaspora with the interests and security of the Armenian state. This question has not received a clear answer in the form of a concept or strategy.

In this respect, it is not clear whether what the French president had promised to the local community is what the Republic of Armenia, the Armenia-France relationship, the Armenian society needs.

Should a citizen of Armenia expect the same from the new French president? In addition, these are questions that are not specifically for France only but also other different countries, the alignment of the problems and perceptions of the Armenian Diaspora and the Armenian state to the statehood.

This is a complicated issue indeed which not only has not been resolved for 25 years but also has never been put to serious observation, discussion, search for solutions.

Meanwhile, it has a pivotal importance to the Armenian state and the Armenian Diaspora.

In this sense, in the case of the new French president it is not important to figure out whether Macron will stay committed to his electoral pledges. At the end of the day, it is important to understand that the presidential candidates of all countries make exaggerated pledges.

The problem is how the Armenians, in this case the Armenian Diaspora and the Republic of Armenia, will work with the new French president, how adequate an agenda they will suggest and whether the interstate relationship will be the center of gravity of this agenda – involving different sectors but between the two states, two subjects in global politics, sovereign stakeholders of international security and sustainable development, especially Armenia.