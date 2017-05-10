Where Russia Wanted to Station Second Russian Base: Plan Failed

The minister of defense Vigen Sargsyan stated in an interview with the Interfax that Russia does not intend to station the military base of a third country. Besides, Russia has not come up to us with an inquiry.

The question should be divided to two parts. First, does Armenia have a sovereign right to station another country’s military base in its territory? There are doubts because the parliamentary majority voted for the CSTO agreement not to cooperate with a third country on military infrastructures without the consensus of the other CSTO countries.

Hence, Armenia cannot station the military base of a third country without the approval of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. However, it is a big fantasy that Russia will give such approval to Armenia.

As to Russia, Moscow already has the 102military base in Armenia, an air base in Erebuni Airport, and there is a joint Armenian-Russian contingent which can technically implement any military action in any direction. Consequently, Russia does not need to station a second military base in Armenia, and Armenia cannot afford the second Russian base. Armenia already covers the expenses of the military base in Gyumri, including defense shipments.

Nevertheless, Russia does not need a second military base in Armenia, it is needed in Artsakh. This is the key motivation of the Russian activity relating to the Artsakh issue, particularly in the liberated territories bordering with Iran.

Russia needs this approval from Baku, not Baku’s membership to the EAEU. Perhaps, this is the reason why Baku would not accept the Kazan and Lavrov plans. Because if Baku agrees to these plans, Russian or CSTO peacekeepers appear in the liberated territories and never leave, like in Abkhazia and Ossetia.

Therefore, Baku rejected the “peace plan”, opted for the military opinion. Russia could not keep Baku back because technically he was the main partner to the layout of political-military basis of this way. On the other hand, Moscow had hope that the Armenian armed forces will not be able to resist Azerbaijan and Yerevan not to have bigger losses, will immediately ask for help, followed by stationing of peacekeepers.

However, the situation took a different course. The Armenian armed forces not only resisted but also counterattacked. There was no need for peacekeepers. Russia was startled.

Baku also realized how serious everything was. Azerbaijan has enough military resources to face the Armenian counterattack but it was not an issue for Aliyev. Azerbaijan could not defeat the Armenian armed forces. And in this situation prolonging the military action would mean giving Russia a reason to station peacekeepers.

This was unacceptable for many, including the West, Iran and Turkey.

Aliyev admitted their failure and stopped at a moment that would be a big failure for Russia.

Later, the post-April situation is that of mutually flattering Russian-Azerbaijani blackmail. The point is that in April the Armenian armed forces revealed the real nature of the “strategic relationship” between both sides, when the sides were waiting for the right moment to let each other down.

Russia has more possibilities to act, more room for maneuvers than Baku. It is not accidental that Baku expects Russia to come back to the previous plan, promising not to try to deceive or act on its own. Baku asks Moscow to return to the “peace plans”.

However, currently Yerevan has got the possibility of rejecting any plan and is using this possibility so far, while Russia does not believe in the possibility of stationing peacekeepers because considering the April attempt Washington and Paris are much more attentive, and so is Iran which warned Azerbaijan ahead of the three-party meeting of foreign ministers in Moscow.