Armenian Army Saved the Most Important Thing: The Thread Wasn't Cut

Armenia has won a battle but not the war or Armenia has won the war but lost the peace. These and other statements about the victory in the first war in Artsakh have been often heard over the past two decades and the victory has been questioned repetitively. Finally, there have been opinions that the ceasefire of 1994 was achieved when Armenia, unlike Azerbaijan, had an advantage but in a situation that a more convincing and devastating victory against Azerbaijan was prevented which would not allow Baku to think about revenge or an attempt.

At the same time, the counterargument that both sides were tired of the war and, while Azerbaijan did not hope to restore anything, the Armenian side was too exhausted to have any new and essential achievement.

On the other hand, the opinion of the commanders who were well-aware of the situation in the field is referred to that the Azerbaijanis were demoralized and the Armenian forces did not need much resources to advance.

At the end of the way, like in the case of any other war, this time too, the whole truth about the war in Artsakh will be known several generations later or, what is more probable, will never become known. Hence, any argument on any episode will be disputable, considering the inevitable impact of big politics whose information is accessible only for a very narrow circle.

In addition, liberating and achieving retroactively seems quite easy.

Nevertheless, in the general relativity the military victory of the Armenian side is out of discussion. Unfortunately, the lack of a peace victory is also out of discussion. At least the peace that the people who won the military victory imagined, including the liberation fighters and later the units of the regular army and the community that backed them.

And if there is room for relative debates on the military situation in terms of what was possible and what was not possible, for the peace victory it is equivocal that more was possible, it was possible to be closer to the popular visions and expectations about that victory during the war.

In addition, the course of the war laid the basis for all this, victories achieved at an expensive price laid the basis for peace in terms of morale, values, geopolitics and civilization.

After all, the first war in Artsakh was not just a war for liberation and self-determination. It had a geopolitical importance and a geopolitical legitimacy because the South Caucasian region transformed the fossilized centennial Russian-Turkish status quo into a dynamically developing world. Hence, the peace victory got geopolitical legitimacy in advance, which should have followed a military victory.

Instead, a system was established in Armenia which started opposing its peace victory to the military victory for the sake of its “geopolitical legitimacy”. In the beginning it was done obviously, bluntly, then more inventively, wrapped in heroism but with the same thinking and logic inside.

As a result, there is no geopolitical legitimacy for the ruling system – there is merely a version of political insanity of the system, there is no peace victory to support the military success in the form of a regular and creative economic cycle, modern rules and principles of relations, social coexistence, a state anchored in a competitive political life and constitutional justice. The lack of such backing was the reason why in April 2016 the Armenian soldiers faced the hard task of protecting the line of contact once again and they did it thanks to an outburst of the instinct of self-protection of the society and the consciousness of fraternity, not the natural course of action of the state.

This outburst, aside from all, indicated the waste of immense energy and will in the result of an attempt to build a state with clichés of opposing the military victory to the peace victory.

In this situation, however, the military success achieved twenty years ago and retained a year ago becomes more precious and important because at least we have it. In this respect, the congratulations that we pronounce to each other, and primarily the Armenian army, are more precious because the army keeps the thread of the Armenian state intact at the highest possible price, thereby retaining the prospect of development – the possibility for a peace victory.