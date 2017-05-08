Game Changes: Azerbaijan Needs to Know the Following Before Starting War

The commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh Levon Mnatsakanyan said that having to face the counter attack and heavy losses, Azerbaijan asked Moscow to help establish a ceasefire.

This is not news but the commander’s speech has deep layers. On the second day of the April war Azerbaijan announced ready to stop the military actions if the Armenians do not advance. Then, information came that the heads of General Staffs of the armed forces of Armenia and Azerbaijan visiting Moscow had agreed to stop fire.

It was never known they had ever met or not. Serzh Sargsyan later announced that he does not know what had happened in Moscow. But this is not what matters.

The problem is that the easier to start a war, the more difficult to get away with it. The one who starts the war should ensure that its consequences are not going to be grave starting at some level. In other words, one needs guarantees.

Azerbaijan had such guarantees in April, and it was visible during and after military actions. The offensive of the Armenian side was stopped at the moment when the situation at the line of contact started changing. In other words, Azerbaijan had the guarantees of not only Russia but also the Armenian side. The commander-in-chief of Armenia announced that he is not going to return the lost territories.

In fact, Azerbaijan went up to the April war with the right to war, and this right had been matured by the Armenian side as well through its inaction in army building, waiver of its right to sovereignty and decision making.

The situation changed after April. Despite the territorial losses, the Armenian side gained advantage in terms of political-military positions, and the claims and rights of the Armenian side were accepted by the international community, particularly the installation of an investigation mechanism at the line of contact and the status of Artsakh, i.e. the international recognition of the current status quo.

Armenia has set forth these two preconditions to continue the negotiations. Azerbaijan denies these claims and is trying to neutralize this agenda, expecting Moscow’s support. After Baku’s persistent efforts, the Armenian side made the third concession and participated in the three-party meeting. The three-party format is Baku’s hope to break through the political-military and diplomatic blockade that occurred after April and to restore the right to war.

In the meantime, in February Azerbaijan tried to restore that right on their own but faced a strong counteraction by the Armenian armed forces, and it was clear that the Armenian side has already installed the “investigation mechanism” – modern intelligence systems which allow preventing attacks by way of remote detection.

What is Azerbaijan going to do and what is Russia’s position going to be which has not clearly expressed its opinion on the international agenda following April. Currently Russia’s policy is transforming, its relations with Turkey are getting warmer. Armenia is an instrument which Russia applies to the Russian-Turkish relations, and depending on the nature of these relations either strengthens or weakens its impact, selling the Armenian interests to the Turks and Azerbaijanis. Since April Russia has taken several steps towards Armenia, particularly regarding supply of weapons.

Currently its policy seems to be changing a phase, and in this situation Azerbaijan may try to restore its right to military blackmail and the right to war to avoid an unfavorable international agenda.

Armenia already has the April experience and before starting a war Azerbaijan needs the Armenian guarantee that the Armenian armed forces will stop when it needs that. This was the case in 1994, 2016. Azerbaijan must be sure that its “Achilles heel” – Terter town – in the vicinity of which the Armenian forces were brought to a halt will be destroyed this time. It is going to be the beginning of the end of the Azerbaijani state.

Lack of “Armenian guarantees” – this is the only case when Azerbaijan will not start a war despite external support. And in this case Russia will not be able to help.

In this case, Baku will ask Armenia, not Moscow for “ceasefire”. This is a different situation and lasting peace may be possible. War ends on mutual agreement, without third sides, the saying goes.

Will the Armenian government find the will to maintain this state of things? There are favorable international conditions for this, the West and Iran have provided their guarantees, and there is no room for excuses.