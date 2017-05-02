"We Can't Do That": Ten Days of Ultimatum Expired

In the meeting of government on April 20 the prime minister talked angrily about the issue of waste collection. He said wherever you go, regions, communities, touristic sites, there is rubbish everywhere. He assigned tasks to ministers, suggested applying tougher punishments.

The prime minister addressed the chief of police too. “Mr. Gasparyan, while we don’t have fines yet, we simply ask our counterparts in the police to take preventive action, as you imagine it should be, you catch them, you tell them to pick it up and leave. We will have a different situation in ten days.”

Vladimir Gasparyan said they can’t do it that way. “If need be, we’ll help, but cleaning, when they open the trunk of the car and throw rubbish on the road, it will be hard for the police officers to come up and tell them they are fined. We cause unnecessary fuss. But we already start that.”

Ten days have passed, and it is interesting to know what situation we have now, what the prime minister said. Perhaps nothing will change, like after every task and decision relating to public issues.

However, the situation with the setting inside the system is different. The dialogue between the prime minister and the chief of police symbolizes the context of the current domestic developments. Karen Karapetyan has declared “systemic changes” and programs which will definitely affect the interests of the criminal-oligarchic segment of the economic and political system, or the feudal lords, as the prime minister calls them.

However, a peculiar situation has occurred: the prime minister’s political party has won the election thanks to votes secured by the feudal lords, and though some of them might not be in the parliament, the memory persists. Of course, the victory was wrapped in the prime minister’s high rating but in Armenia cash is prior to credit.

For its part, “systemic changes” require control over the law enforcement agencies, which the prime minister does not have now and theoretically he may after April 2018 if he remains prime minister.

The power, life and work of the criminal oligarchy has buried the country in rubbish, in both direct and indirect senses of the word. In every sphere and every aspect of life, whether spiritual and worldly, politics, arts, motivation. There was a time when Levon Ter-Petrosyan compared the situation to that of the Augean stalls but Armenia is no longer even Augean stalls to clean with a wild stream of water.

Obviously, the prime minister means when he says “systemic changes”. It is the transformation of the system and the new status quo of the government one of the beneficiaries of which is Karen Karapetyan.

“You catch them, you tell them to pick it up and leave.” Vova Gasparyan’s answer to this was a confession: “We can’t do that.” The law enforcement agencies, including the police were not performing their constitutional function but the protection of the system from the lawful demands of the public.

On the other hand, Vova Gasparyan should have been sure that the prime minister defines the new rules of the game and guarantees them. There is no confidence in this, especially that now there is uncertainty over the prospects of 2018.

The prime minister actually gave Vova Gasparyan 10 days to make up their mind. The chief of police chose the active regime of waiting. “We cause unnecessary fuss. But we already start that.”