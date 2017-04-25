What Happened in France

Political parties and groups have participated in the French presidential elections which present the colorful mosaic of France. The elections were marked by colorful and incomprehensible categories. It remains unclear why they continue to consider the National Front Party a radical party; as if it is calling for reopening concentration camps and gallows in the squares of Paris. At one time, the founder of the party Jean Marie le Paine used to make tough statements which caused the anger of many layers.

The leader of the National Front has successfully reorganized the party and does not allow for such calls. Now the French will hardly call this party radical though they have not chosen new categories. It is not known which camp the leader of the first round of the elections Emanuel Macron belongs to. No doubt he belongs to the French apparatus bourgeoisie, has its strong place in the establishment, is young and self-confident. However, his participation in the elections hides the role of bigger parties which have old traditions and strong social relations.

Macron represents the layers of the society which are bored by the traditional political groups. They are mainly the younger generation and the real research and development establishment. His leadership is evidence that France needs deep professional and social modernization. The French hope that new and openminded young politicians will come forth in the society. It is clear that he is backed by Rothschild and his group who understand that the obsolete reality of France will once again leave France behind and deprive of his industrial status.

Apparently, Macron reminds Donald Trump to some extent who has overcome the traditional republican postulates and is trying to lead the country towards modernization.

The National Front is in a wrong situation: Marine le Peine made mistakes in slogans, first of all rejecting the European project which was the basis of the French politics. The French could not accept this who, like the British, are not sure of Brexit yet. In France, however, the attitude towards the European Union is different from that in the UK. France is a fundamental country of the European Union. Had there not been for the anti-European theses, the National Front would have had greater support.

Besides, Marine le Peine was fully “sold” to the Russians, i.e. Vladimir Putin, which has created a serious political crisis for her. The Russians have created very deep issues for both the Americans and the French with their actions. This will teach a lesson to many political forces in the West. One way or another, the National Front has got 6 million votes, and this cannot be denied. This party cannot be called marginal any more, and in the next elections it may form a coalition government with the left or right parties.

Jean Luc Melanchon is interesting who heads the party La France Insoumise and has received 18% and on whom a lot depends. No doubt Melanchon represents the communists to some extent and a lot of left organizations and groups. One needs to understand that the exact group is standing at the other line of the political alignment of forces. These parties may walk towards becoming stronger in the French politics.

For whatever reason, they say that Emanuel Macron is a social democrat and perhaps therefore he has worked for the government of Francois Hollande. Given his connections, it is hard to argue. Moreover, Macron represents the ideology of the European project and is ready to develop the postulates of the European Union.

In foreign policy Macron will most probably have strong connections with the United States and NATO and will be critical towards Russia, whether it is possible for the French people or not. There is no doubt that political liberalism won in France, provided that the positions of the National Front and left parties have the right to be heard, and wishes to be fulfilled behind which there are millions of people.

So far it has been vague why Francois Fillon and Emanuel Macron were unable to unite, what is the problem, but apparently soon what seemed to be a riddle during the elections will become clear.