The Russian direction has a special role in the agreements between the United States and Turkey and supposes that further rapprochement of Turkey and Russia should be excluded.

The issue of pipelines is important, and Turkey must not favor transportation of Russian carbohydrates in the European direction.

Turkey must not favor the strengthening of Russia’s foothold in the Balkans, the Black Sea, the Caucasus and Central Asia.

For a long time, Turkey was trying to play the Syrian card, setting up close relations with Syria, including in the sphere of defense and security, expressing their support to Bashar Assad. However, Turkey changed its stance soon, which must have been related to the agreements with the United States.

No doubt Turkey’s policy on Syria has a lot of goals and objectives, and Russia is one of these objectives. However, it is obvious that by involving Turkey in the fight against Assad’s regime the United States intends to prevent the rapprochement between Turkey and Russia.

Russian embassies in Lebanon, Syria, Jordan are constantly sending to Moscow information and analyses on what should be expected if Turkey is involved in the blockade and pressure on Syria.

Moscow did not realize why Turkey should enter a confrontation with Syria with which it was building relations for a long time.

Currently Moscow has no doubts that there are serious agreements between Turkey and the United States on the Syrian issue, which has become an important component of relations between the two countries.

We think that through these agreements the United States is not only involving Turkey among its partners but also isolates and blocks it further.

The United States is trying to use Turkey to shatter the position of Russia and Syria in the Near East, at the same time preventing the strengthening of Turkey’s influence in this region.

As always, Russia saves Turkey in the geopolitical aspect. If Russia had not tried so hard to establish its presence in the Near East, Turkey would have had a more modest role in the plans of the United States, and they would consult it less.

Despite differences between their goals, Russia and Turkey are trying not to enter a confrontation, at least publicly, and they have been successful. And this is clear why because the confrontation would lead to a war or a big conflict.

However, if Turkey eventually loses in Syria, it will prefer other means for strengthening its positions in the regions. This will lead to unexpected and dangerous “innovations” for the badly informed governments of those regions.

In this respect, it would be good to reinvent the importance of the Russian base in Armenia provided the tendencies to lose sovereignty.