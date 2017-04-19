Turkey's on the Verge of Revolution

The referendum was initiated for this purpose indeed if we look into the methods of suppression of the state coup. The current ruling elite in Turkey was very much worried about the coup and has realized that in present-day Turkey there are not going to be other means of pressure in Turkey unless there are new government powers.

The ruling regime is preparing new repressive actions against the Turkish society, which is imminent. No attention is paid to the statements of the ruling circles in Turkey according to which the “European project” of the membership of Turkey to the EU is over.

Of course, if Europe had agreed to the Turkish “European project”, such a sudden turn might not have happened. However, it would cost expensive, and it would be necessary to receive millions of Turkish immigrants.

Europe would eventually become Turkish, and that would lead to quite different results in the relations between Europe and Turkey. The politicians of Europe, especially in Germany, France, Austria and Benelux, did not want that and were openly against such results.

Turkey is a sufficiently closed country, the Turks simply have no place to emigrate, and it is necessary to use revolutionary methods for changing the internal policy.

Half of the population of Turkey was against “reforms” and this multimillion mass is not likely to sit down with folded hands.

At the same time, millions of people are satisfied with the results of the referendum, and they prefer to see a “big country” in Turkey where dictatorial – centrist – people are in power.

Chauvinism is unacceptable for insulted Turks, including for those citizens of the country who look at the prospect from the point of view of their mental condition or wealth.

It should be noted that millions of the marginal, the middle class, as well as the chauvinistic class have voted for. It would be ingenuous to call these people an electorate because they do not care where the current ruling elite is leading their country.

These groups remind of football fans who constantly support the governmental chauvinism. Normal people cannot support elimination of democratic principles and it is obvious that Turkey showed up at the referendum with a low level of development of the civil society and alternative political forces.

However, it should be noted that while the marginals and the middle class are still going to change their views very soon, the opponents of Erdogan’s group insist that the electoral layers of the population are far from politics and cannot express modern political views.

No doubt a revolution is awaiting Turkey. In addition, this time the leading forces of the revolution are going to be not only the democratic groups of the population but the former and current groups of cemalists, including part of the armed forces.

Of course, the ruling elite will use the most radical and harsh methods, which will make Turkey face the issue of maintaining its political-territorial integrity.

It is not hard to create a “color” or any other type of revolution. Only Soros is enough to organize these developments, there will be other interested circles.

In the result of the current Constitutional “reforms” Turkey will become more militaristic and will be ready for local wars with a rather big range. This circumstance does worry the Balkans, the countries of the Near East and the Caucasus.

Turkey is trying to establish relations with the United States, considering that the current U.S. administration is making its foreign policy more radical. It seems to Turks that the time of Obama’s pacifism is in the past and it is time for mutual understanding between the United States and Turkey. In addition, Turkey is ready for a radical foreign policy.

Erdogan said that this policy of Turkey should be supported by his allies. But who are Turkey’s allies? Apparently, Israel and Palestine. It is hard to imagine a country that would support “new” Turkey.

No doubt Turkey’s fully adequate ally is Azerbaijan which hopes that Turkey will interfere with the affairs in the South Caucasus. Apparently, Russia was counted among allies too which have hopes relating to the Turkish anti-Americanism.

Obviously, the Russians are trying to hail Turkish changes but the Russians already have experience of partnership with Turkey and will be cautious, protecting their diplomats, athletes and tourists.

Will the United States rush with conclusions? In 1999, the United States and UK used skillful and effective means to limit financial assistance to Turkey which needed it. Turkey overcome that difficult situation but not immediately, and those problems persist.

However, the problem is not the United States. The point is how the Turkish economy is going to react to these changes. The Turkish economy needs liberalization, as Turkish economists say.

Apparently, the liberal moods are going to be the most important thing in present-day Turkey and the future revolution will be liberal and not nationalistic though nationalism will also be used.

The problem is that liberal moods, not nationalism are starting to prevail in Turkey. Apparently, this revolution will not be equivocal and will have a radical impact on the destiny of this country.