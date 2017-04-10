Armenian Communities in the Near East Disappear

The limited opportunities for the foreign policy of Armenia impacts the development of relations of the countries of neighboring Black Sea-Baltic, Central Asian and the Near East regions.

Armenia has set up diplomatic representations in the key countries of those regions but it is not enough for the protection of interests of Armenia.

Azerbaijan and Turkey consistently implement a policy of geopolitical and economic blockade of Armenia, and overcoming the blockade depends greatly on the policy of Armenia in those three regions where many countries are interested in the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey, evidence to which is the failure of recognition of the Armenian genocide in Bulgaria and the extradition of the criminal by Hungary, weapon supplies to Azerbaijan by Ukraine, the dual policy of Georgia on Armenia and so on.

The Arab states which make up the Islamic world have not demonstrated a hostile or negative attitude to Armenia except Saudi Arabia which conducts a specific foreign policy which carries out a specific geopolitical role at the crossing point of four countries Turkey, Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia – with which the Arabs have both mutual interests and serious controversies.

Armenia has success towards the development of relations with Egypt, Syria, Qatar, Kuwait and Iraq, the “junction” state of the Arab world Lebanon.

Armenia has set up close relations with Iran which can be considered as strategic. Armenia is reserved about the development of relations with Israel with which it has serious political issues.

The vassal and humiliating “cooperation” with Russia and its political-military bloc limits the policy of Armenia towards the European Union and NATO. It may seem strange but this is an important circumstance for the Arab countries with regard to the observation of the role and possibilities of Armenia.

On the whole, the relations between the Arab countries and Armenia have mostly failed and it is clear that Armenia has wasted precious time. It was impossible to establish a strong bloc in the Near East, the Armenian embassies were cautious and did not even make statements about the security of the Armenian population of the region.

At the same time, this period could become a broad market, including for weapons. Even the small efforts of Armenia could lead to serious change in national security.

Armenia has already tried to establish diplomatic relations with Iraqi Kurdistan, which became the only attempt to become involved in the political developments in the region.

Armenia follows the developments, constantly falling behind and tries to keep within the framework of Russia’s activity. This has led the country to the state of political outsider.

Armenia was very passive regarding the destiny of the Syrian Armenians, leaving them in a caotic displacement. Thus Armenia has not done anything essential to involve the efforts of the United States and France in saving the Armenian communities of the Near East.

Frightened steps are presented as active political actions. In fact, all that Armenia is trying to do in the Near East is subject to the interests of Russia.

It is time to admit that the Armenian communities in the region are disappearing and now what is happening is “side effects”.

It should be noted that the Armenians from the Arab countries have an important position in the United States and France. In Armenia they became just blue collars. Apparently, the Armenians who moved to Armenia from the Arab countries do not hope to become permanent citizens of their historical homeland.

Currently the Arab countries have a lot of problems and do not demonstrate interest in the South Caucasus aside from the Islamic states. However, this motivation has not become part of the active state policy.

It should be noted that the Egyptian services control a lot in the region and are trying to understand what intentions other major Arab states, as well as Iran and Turkey have in the South Caucasus. Some of the Arab countries provide enough information to Egypt on this.

The Armenian systemic special service does not have and does not plan any “Arab topic”. And the Armenian embassies in the Arab countries are busy with “cutouts” of the Arabic press.

Many Arab states are critical about Turkey and Azerbaijan, and strange though it may seem, the Arabs are cautious that the current Turkish propaganda involves Islamic ideas. It is clear that the Arab countries of the Persian gulf beware Turkey due to the possible intensification of the Turkish Islamic propaganda.

The Arab states are well-informed about the relations of Armenia with Turkey and Azerbaijan. Those Arab countries view Armenia as a country which will appear under the U.S. influence in the nearest future.