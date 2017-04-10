Why Is U.S. Embassy in Armenia So Big?

My friend who is in the sphere of IT research and development argues that the United States has not undertaken any political action relating to the Armenian parliamentary election.

It is not ruled out that many think so and there is no need to dwell on this point of view. Moreover, in fact, the United States has not demonstrated any activity with regard to such an “important” event for Armenia.

The scenarios of “color revolutions” are in the past, currently there is no need for organizing revolutionary developments, at least because such developments are extremely expensive and are not always successful.

There happened an event which could transform to scandalous and ineffective phenomena. We might be mistaken but there were great expectations for change in the situation in Armenia. The Armenian society is ready for such developments though continues to live with illusions and is waiting. However, they always preferred viewing Armenians as a nation which is not ready for revolutions. Why?

The Americans do not simply view Armenia as a social-territorial part of Russia but as a country with a strange population which is more loyal to Russia than the Russians are. It would be ingenuous and stupid to implement a revolutionary situation against the interests of Russia in such a “national” territory.

Why would the Americans need to use political and information resources to put the country on the move which will not achieve anything, even if it undertakes a revolution. In the result of this revolution the Russians will station additional troops to put pressure on the Armenian people which will never understand why Russia is so worried.

The Armenian society is making efforts to implement the new Constitution in the result of which its political dependence on Russia will be more intense.

My friend wonders why the Americans have built such a large building for the embassy in Yerevan. It is supposed that the United States had goals relating to Armenia and have given up on them.

In reality, this embassy is not very big and those who have been inside that building can evaluate its size correctly. However, let’s imagine the building is big. What does Armenia and its functions in the region have to do with it?

One has to realize that Armenia is the rival of the United States and NATO, and this issue should be perceived in this way. The political leadership of Armenia and their stooges argue that Armenia participates in different peacekeeping missions, and NATO representatives have “highly appreciated” its importance. In fact, this circumstance is in the reserve of NATO, not Armenia. In addition, so far Armenia has been viewed in NATO as the outsider of the alliance’s programs.

However, let’s go back to the U.S. embassy. It is located in a country which has relations with Russia, Iran, Turkey, Georgia and Azerbaijan, in other words, countries in which the United States is actively interested. And now there are other countries around.

Isn’t it top mastery to have an embassy in the territory of an enemy country, actually Russian territory? I think this is a substantial argument.

Why would the United States be interested in what is happening in Armenia? The United States has many more issues in more interesting countries.

Besides, any participation of the United States in the developments in Armenia will be viewed by the Russians as an interference in the domestic affairs of a “sovereign state” and the Armenian lobby of the United States will express their opinion which is rather negative.

The Armenian lobby of the United States has not expressed its point of view on the destruction of the independence of Armenia by the Russians. Who would mess up with this marsh? Here is the answer to the question.