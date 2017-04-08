Was Putin Expecting Strike? Sudden Breakthrough in Syria

A sudden escalation was reported in the more or less “static” situation in the Syrian war with an unprecedented highlight. A few days ago the armed opposition underwent a chemical attack. The West blamed Assad’s government forces for the attack. Assad, his supporter Russian government denied the chemical attack, claiming that it was a blast of a chemicals warehouse caused by the opposition shelling. Russia claims that nobody could access the area of the blast so it is impossible to state what happened in reality.

In fact, there is no need to access the area of the blast to find out what happened, and the satellite technology may allow finding out what happened. The West not only insists on its accusations but also acts. At least, the United States has already fired rockets. This is unprecedented because so far the United States has refrained from directly affecting the Syrian government forces.

The situation is quite unexpected and dynamic. Over the past months and weeks Russia, Iran and Turkey attempted reaching an agreement on Syria in the process of Astana. It did not seem to go smooth. A few days ago the U.S. representative in the UN announced that the removal of Assad is not a primary imperative for the U.S. administration. A few days ago Turkey also announced about wrapping up the Euphrates Shield action in Syria.

Suddenly the chemical attack happens. Its purpose is not known. Was it is an intentional chemical strike? What issues might Assad thereby address? Could Assad do that attack without Russia’s consent, realizing that the consequences could be harsh and almost impossible to get away with without Russia’s support?

Or, were Russia and Assad trying the new U.S. administration to see what kind of actions it is capable of in practice? Since January a new administration has been forming in the United States, and Russia welcomed it, and according to some rumors, it even supported though these seem to be part of the propaganda of the domestic policy of the United States.

Nevertheless, since January Russia has been in a waiting mode, and it is not clear what the Trump administration is up for. When Putin just came to government in Russia, the West asked the question: who is Mr. Putin?

Has Moscow tried to pull the fox out of its hole, tired of waiting when it will come out? Or did Moscow lose its patience, especially after the U.S. administration was quite reserved in its response to the attempt of causing an escalation in the east of Ukraine?

It is possible that the Kremlin tried to provoke the Trump administration in Syria to secure itself in another place or to discharge the tension.

It is possible that Moscow was trying to understand whether Trump is capable of striking or can only speak about readiness to strike.

Trump demonstrated that it is capable of striking. What will Moscow do next?

The war lasting in Syria for several years is an international political-military crater where interests and clashes of interests are both on and under the surface. So far ISIS was at the center of the crater, but recently it has stopped being the one and there is a change which must be instigated through an escalation.

Many people perceive Trump’s strike as an attempt to return the United States into the Syrian conflict and to control the situation.

It is interesting why Russia created a reason for this return through a cruel attack through Assad. Is it possible that Moscow did not expect this return or was Moscow longing for this return, having realized through several different attempts that in order not to get stuck in the nightmare of Syria it is possible to agree only with the United States or with nobody at all? Incidentally, there were several tragic incidents in the recent period in Syria involving high-ranking representatives of the Russian armed forces, there were a lot of losses of Russian troops.

When Moscow started the military campaign in Syria which was actually pushed by the Obama administration with its noticeable withdrawal, a lot of experts forecast that Syria may become a new Afghanistan or Chechnya for the Russian armed forces. At the beginning, Moscow made a lot of efforts to cover up deaths of the military in Syria. However, later Russia had to confess the losses. The expectations of fast control over the situation through a military campaign did not come true, despite various attempts.

At the same time, Assad has become a burden for Putin and he needs to rid of him. First he was Moscow’s support in Syria but now he is a hindrance who ties Moscow’s hands with commitments. How can this commitment be eliminated?

In this situation, there is an unexpected breakthrough and the return of the United States to Syria after the chemical strike. It tolls a new wave of confrontation and escalation between Moscow and Washington. What is going to happen underneath the water? Will there be a new agreement between Washington and Moscow.