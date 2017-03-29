U.S. Co-chair Hints to Complete the Counterattack

We know what is happening at the line of contact, the American co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Richard Hoagland visiting Armenia with the other two co-chairs stated in Yerevan. Hoagland said they do not make an addressed statement because otherwise the equal treatment of mediators may be doubted and the blamed side may doubt the need for further activities of the mediators. In fact, the statement of the American co-chair defies criticism. After all, if they know very well what is happening at the line of contact, what can Baku say if they speak clearly about what they know very well? After all, why do they know very well? Is that the air or specific facts? In addition, the facts could be taken out of thin air, from space observations by the great powers and they certainly have images of what has happened or happens at the line of contact. In other words, the co-chairs apparently do not need facts. Although the Armenian side, for example, has started supplying to the co-chairs evidence of not only answering Azerbaijan’s breaches but only committing breaches. However, the problem is not with evidence, and Richard Hoagland hides important nuances behind the diplomatic wording of his statements. Hoagland stated that in the result of targeting one of the sides in the statements one of the sides may express no confidence to the Minsk Group co-chairs and declare reluctance to sit at the table of negotiations mediated by them. This is an interesting statement indeed. May Azerbaijan announce no confidence to the mediation mission of the three nuclear powers the United States, France and Russia? Will this mean the international isolation of Azerbaijan? And is Richard Hoagland hinting at the step that the Armenian side should make to achieve a targeted statement by the mediators blaming the side that breaches the ceasefire? The question occurs what Moscow, Paris and Washington should be doing. The problem is that these three capitals do not have a perfect or next to perfect combination of common interests and approaches. They have formed a private club where they try to promote their own geopolitical interests on the grounds or on the occasion of the conflict in Artsakh, turning it to a unique international format. In this setting the action of one club or another cannot happen in vain, and those related to it must try to promote their own interests and create specific situations. Hence, does the American co-chair of the Minsk Group hint to Yerevan that it is time to put forth tougher claims to the Minsk Group for addressed and targeted statements on the ceasefire breaches. At first sight, it seems that Yerevan will appear against the stream. However, there are two circumstances: first, the co-chair states that they know what is happening but it is necessary to create an adequate setting to deserve an adequate step. This must be done by Yerevan which has already started presenting specific evidence, and the next step should be taken to give a political value to that evidence. And on the other hand, will Yerevan swim against the stream with such steps and demands when the American co-chair states that the introduction of mechanisms of ceasefire will help to punish the side that breaches the ceasefire. In other words, the point is about using the power of the stream rather than swimming against the stream. The problem is that Armenia may swim against another “strategic stream” because by way of putting forth such claims and demanding targeted statements by the co-chairs Yerevan will actually also force Moscow to go against Baku and condemn the ceasefire breaches by Azerbaijan. If Yerevan puts forth a matter of a clearly expressed attitude, Yerevan will place Moscow in an awkward situation. Meanwhile, by avoiding its Yerevan politically abandons the counterattacks that it does through its armed forces. The American co-chair hints to Yerevan about the need to support the counterattacks with political initiatives and a new political situation.