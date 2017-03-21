U.S. Resolved Issue of Turkey's Non-attack Against Armenia

The U.S. policy on the South Caucasus has not been clarified, the Americans are trying to align their strategies with their three neighbor countries of the region. The United States has to take into account the positions of Russia, Turkey and partly Iran. A very complicated situation has occurred in the region. The West has fully absorbed Armenia. Azerbaijan integrated a long time ago and firmly with the Turkish policy, Armenia has lost its strong ties with Russia and is in an uncertainty like Russia. The Turkish defense attaché in the United States repeats that Armenia is not a sovereign state and is part of the Russian policy. The United States also understands this and is waiting for fundamental changes in the situation of Armenia. The Americans think that Armenia is in a stage of departure from the ties with Russia. The situation is more complicated in the case of Azerbaijan which is trying to set up a wall between itself and Russia, the West, Iran. This is not realistic but Azerbaijan continues to conduct such a policy. In the case of Georgia there are almost no problems. The question is how it is going to integrate with NATO without scandals with Russia. Washington does not pay much attention to Azerbaijan because they think that Baku will eventually face Turkey. The important thing that the United States and NATO understand is that Azerbaijan will not become Russia’s vassal and has departed under a long-term Turkish policy. In the case of Armenia the problems are even more complicated because Armenia has become Russia’s outskirt. Only Armenia can fix Georgia’s situation and become a partner to the U.S. considering the activities with regards to Iran and Turkey. No matter how these two Islamic states will develop, Armenia can become a partner of the United States and NATO. The United States is not going to fight with Russia for Armenia, this has been stated substantially. At the same time, the United States understands that Russia cannot continue its imperial policy that does not lead anywhere and are waiting for its decay. The Americans have seen twice the collapse of Russia and will wait until the Russians lead their own country into a disaster. Currently the Americans keep their long-time posture of cooperation with any government in Armenia because it will conduct a vassal’s policy anyway until Russia itself realizes it is the odd one. An American model has been developed for Russia. It will be like Canada – a country rich in natural resources and without political ambitions. This is underway. Russia was given an opportunity to run into a deadlock in several directions at the same time: the Near East, the Far East and Ukraine. The United States and NATO are preparing for Russia another deadlock – the Black Sea-Caucasus. The United States has already become convinced that the Armenian community in the United States cannot be an element of the American policy on Armenia. It is used as a nice instrument with regards to Turkey, Azerbaijan and other international issues. The United States is trying to figure out what other vassal elements the Armenian society, being in deep vassal dependence, can offer. The Americans are interested in the new prime minister who, in their opinion, is pragmatic and can conduct a different policy, including on corruption. Of the political parties preference is given to the Free Democrats because the Americans are fed up with the Armenian pseudo-liberals. And the stakes for the new prime minister and that political party are not high but they are what they are, and Washington does not consider their importance as politically pivotal. However, it is a fact that the Americans stake on them and this has to be taken into account. The United States and France are trying to rule out Russia’s monopolistic role in the Karabakh settlement and end the impunity of Azerbaijan’s aggression against Karabakh. The Russians are jealous of Armenia but they have no argument and reason for preventing the departure of Armenia from Russia. “Social” collaborationist unions have been set up in Armenia which include disgusting groups of politicians, journalists, editors, teachers. However, this resource never became essential for Russia. The April war is one of the factors of departure from Russia. Putin himself was placed into the game who participated in a concert with his Armenian counterpart in Moscow. Marionettes from among Armenian officials were participating. The United States has addressed the issue of non-attack of Turkey against Armenia. And now it is necessary to resolve the issue of preventing Russian aggression against Armenia. The Americans have the sad experience of Russia’s attack on the three ex-Soviet states. Now it is Armenia’s turn, and the Americans are waiting.