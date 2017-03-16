Turkey Failed: Ankara Wasn't Expecting U-turn

Turkey would not make such a noise in the European countries had the “European project” been valid. Turkey is making steps towards Russia in foreign policy and is trying to make its way in the Near East. In Turkey they understand very well that they will hardly succeed in setting up closer relations with Russia. However, the cooperation with Russia in the spheres of energy, weapon supplies and trade in general is quite possible in the nearest future. Closer rapprochement with Russia would cause more dissatisfaction in the United States and NATO. That would question Turkey’s membership to NATO unless it is already on the agenda. Turkey wants to get the most from the relations with Russia, such as the settlement of the Karabakh issue in favor of Azerbaijan, which would give the Turks an uncompromised advantage in the South Caucasus. The visits of the Turkish ministers to Europe intend to impose the Turkish political issues on the Europeans and transform the European arena to a place for discussion of Turkish issues. In addition, the Turks would love to do it for a long time or forever. They think that the number of Turks in Europe is enough to involve this region into the schemes of discussion of Turkey’s issues. Three countries – Germany, the Netherlands and France – have been chosen. These are the countries which actively hinder Turkey’s involvement in the real European project. Europe remains the region where the Turks hope to get a new status on the international arena. This had complications for the Turks because they ran into a very complicated phenomenon – Turkey’s conflict with not only the opposition but also the majority. However, the discussion of the Turkish issues is out of consideration. No European political force intends to participate in it, considering this as a highly negative phenomenon. It turns out that the huge Turkish Diaspora in the European countries cannot be a factor of a public debate and is merely considered an unnecessary component of the European society. In this situation there will be extravagant political circles in Germany which will traditionally blame the British for the scandal, which is impossible because the British have other problems now. On the other hand, any scandal will favor the United Kingdom. Was the practice of blaming the European countries of fascism and racism? No, of course, and Ankara did not wait for such a u-turn. The activity of the Armenian communities may have inspired the Turks to provoke a discussion of Turkish issues. Apparently, there was a unification of components of current European phenomena – the principles of democracy and the negative attitude to the ethno-religious communities. In other words, two incompatible things have been combined in a situation concerning the Turks. Has Turkey found what it had been looking for in Europe? Apparently, not. There was a temporary excitement in Ankara because the Turks were able to consolidate to some extent the Turkish society. But what should be expected in the future? Are the Turks ready to fulfill their key purpose – escaping international isolation and blockade? This objective has failed. Turkey is more aggressive and less tolerant. Russia is definitely happy with this situation because now it will not be alone in its isolation and blockade. How will the Europeans and Americans treat this? Currently the political circles have new arguments in the debate with the fundamental circles. The legitimacy of the future European policy has improved significantly. As to the Americans, particularly the new U.S. administration, its arguments relating to the relations with NATO’s Muslim allies are stronger. Of course, mostly the “new Americans” benefitted in this situation.