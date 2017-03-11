Baku's Angry About Change in Karabakh

On March 10 the OSCE office in Baku addressed a statement to that organization on changes in the disposition of Karabakh. “Unfortunately, we encounter unacceptable elements, such as the deployment of the OSCE observation mission at the line of confrontation, which is a change of the modus operandi and is not in line with agreements reached at the level of presidents,” the statement holds. In fact, Baku is blaming OSCE for deploying a mission of observers in Karabakh without its consent. The mission of the OSCE CiO’s personal representative Andrzej Kasprzyk has been present in Karabakh since 1995, after the end of the war. The mandate of the representative’s office had a limited number of staff who periodically monitored the situation and reported to OSCE. After the war in April 2016 OSCE insisted on increasing the number of observers, as well as enlarging the mandate. The enlargement of the mandate might suppose different functions, from detecting ceasefire breaches to certain actions. In fact, Baku informs that OSCE has enlarged its mandate without Azerbaijan’s consent. And this is a new situation in the Karabakh settlement where the international mediators kept the parity between Armenia and Azerbaijan and do not undertake anything with which none of the sides agrees. Is it possible that OSCE has made up its mind to take a unilateral step in Karabakh, receiving the consent for unilateral deployment of observers from the Armenian side? After the sides had agreed to station mechanisms of investigation of incidents in Vienna and Saint Petersburg, and Azerbaijan objected, experts asked a question whether the OSCE could install such equipment on the Armenian side unilaterally. It is possible that Baku hints at this in its vociferous statement. This question was asked to the American co-chair of the Minsk Group Richard Hoagland visiting Baku but he did not comment. What kind of deployment of OSCE observers in Karabakh is meant? What equipment do they have and do they have a mandate for any actions in case of ceasefire breaches? In this regard, the statement of the president of France Francois Hollande during the meeting with Serzh Sargsyan in Paris is significant. He stated that the breaches should not only be detected but also punished. Has France offered its services to Armenia for the mechanisms of “investigation of incidents and punishment”? Did the French co-chair of the Minsk Group Visconti mean this when he announced in Baku that the process has moved from ground zero? If France or OSCE have expanded the mission in Karabakh with a view to strengthening the ceasefire, this changes all the disposition. And Baku’s indignation is clear in this case.