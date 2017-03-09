What Is Supposed to Be Conceded to Azerbaijan Aside From Territories

The Armenian Parliament is Russians’ Order One of the most ridiculous phenomena in the modern Armenian history – the parliamentary election – is coming up. This election is more ridiculous than the presidential election because the participants are many more. What is the main argument of this election? In fact, all the political parties running in the election are competing for handing territories to Azerbaijan. Are there political parties that do not have such a “proposal”? The so-called politicians in Armenia have not thought of a more interesting thing or an alternative to running in the elections. This proposal is naturally dictated by the Russians to force Armenia to make concessions to Azerbaijan. A situation has occurred in the South Caucasus when Azerbaijan has become Russia’s main partner, and Armenia has become a more easily managed country. Russia acts as a “mediator” but in reality it defends Azerbaijan’s interests and is interested in keeping that country as its partner. Therefore, Azerbaijan acts as a strategic and political partner, as well as a buyer of the Russian weapon. There is nothing else the political parties of Armenia can do but to satisfy Russia’s wish and become satellites of its political goals. This is the most important circumstance in the parliamentary struggle. What else can the politicians of Armenia offer to become Russia’s friends? The leader of this idea is the so-called Congress headed by Levon Ter-Petrosyan. This is the Armenian National Movement which has changed its name but not its essence. The Armenian National Movement is faithful to its proposal since 1988 and has not even tried to think of something new. Why would they do if this has always existed in Armenia and has been based on loyalty to Russia. There are no other proposals despite changes in circumstances. Giving part of the territories to Armenia means giving entire Artsakh to Azerbaijan, which would be the natural course in the case of Azerbaijan’s military excellence. The Armenian National Movement could not care less and apparently this is in line with the interests of the current Armenian government which views Ter-Petrosyan’s group as a herald of their own logic and will. Russia intends to maintain its dominance over Armenia, when CSTO and the so-called Eurasian bloc collapse without military conflicts and other shocks. The leaders of Armenia would not leave Moscow, and the relations with the West are a mere perforation of the pre-electoral conditions. They run in the elections as new people but the proposals remain old. In addition, nobody has ever announced how they are going to agree with Azerbaijan. What else is supposed to be conceded aside from the territories to have Azerbaijan accept this assumption? The Russians realize that the Armenians will hardly accept this proposal and want to implement it through the Armenians. This is an excellent opportunity. For its part, the Karabakh leadership will accept and support this proposal. There can be no other opinion. Hence, a lot of questions are being resolved in the South Caucasus, and the Russians keep the region for another decade.