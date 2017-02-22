Russia Announced the End of EAEU

The Russian government will ban trade in some goods imported from the EAEU member states. The ban may apply to goods which are imported to the EEU member states not in accordance with the regulations of the EAEU and Russia. These are the goods which qualify for reduced customs fees in other EAEU member states, as well as “other categories of goods which have been established by the decrees of the president of Russia.” The purpose of the document is to ban consumption of sanctioned goods, as well as goods imported from the member states of the World Trade Organization. Currently, Russia’s trade regulations (membership to the World Trade Organization, sanctions and anti-sanctions, restrictions on Ukraine and Turkey) are not in line with the trade regulations of other EAEU member states. In other words, Russia withdraws the principle on free movement of goods for the EAEU which, in fact, is the cornerstone of the Eurasian Union. Apparently, this decision will put an end to the project of the Eurasian Union. Experts say this project was initially still born but it was maintained thanks to the aggressive political PR for some period. Armenia has always had a big role in the campaign for the EAEU. The ex-prime minister of Armenia Tigran Sargsyan who has been appointed as president of the Eurasian Economic Commission travels in the world and calls for cooperation with the EAEU. Besides, Armenia builds its external economic activity exclusively as an EAEU member state. In the meantime, the other EAEU countries pursue their own interests, Armenia announces about its commitment to be a bridge between Iran and the EAEU, EU and the EAEU. Russia’s decision will hit not only Belarus and Kazakhstan but also Armenia. There is an opinion that recently the growth of trade between Armenia and Russia is determined by re-export of goods to Russia through Armenia. If Russia enacts the ban, Armenia’s foreign trade will decline. In fact, Russia bans the free trade of goods in the EAEU from the countries which have adverse political relations with Russia. The question is whether Armenia may ban trade in Azerbaijani goods in the EAEU. The EAEU, as well as CSTO are gradually rising in their nudeness. The most shameful place is Armenia which, for whatever reason, has become the flagman of the Russian alliances. The Armenian officials confess in private conversations that the EAEU is an iron curtain for Armenia but Armenia does not undertake anything at the official level outside the EAEU, like a sovereign state. Recently a German-Armenian business forum has been held in Berlin where potential investments in Armenia were discussed. Deuche Welle published an article stating that Armenia might interest Armenia not as a market but as a shooting range to try out the relations with the EAEU. However, since the EU and others have no agreements with the EAEU (except Vietnam), the German investors will think twice before investing in Armenia.