Azerbaijan Lost in Foreign Policy

The factors determining the foreign policy of Azerbaijan Since independence the public debate in Azerbaijan on foreign political issues, first of all on foreign political issues, does not stop. While Armenia and Georgia quickly defined the priorities of foreign policy, Azerbaijan is still forming foreign strategic relations, which places it in the same row with Central Asian states. Azerbaijan’s foreign policy is based on the impunity and animal instincts of the society. Despite the critical attitude of the international community Azerbaijan’s policy remains egotistic and ugly. Back in the late 19th century a specific worldview and expectations from Turkey formed in the territory of Azerbaijan. While Turkey has not lived up to the expectations of the Azerbaijani society, it does not mean that it has lost its positions in Azerbaijan. Turkey provides significant assistance to Azerbaijan on the international arena. In the period of declaration of independence in Azerbaijan Turkey was going through a new stage of its political and economic development and intended to accelerate the process of integration with the West and gain new positions in Eurasia. In this respect, the Turkish elite feared involvement in Azerbaijani issues not to lose more important prospects. The open conflict with Armenia and Russia and Iran respectively was not part of Turkey’s plan. Besides, the United States and Europe play a significant role in containing Turkey. Azerbaijan’s “childhood decease” of expectations from Turkey did not fade away immediately. During the meeting of Heidar Aliyev and Suleiman Demirel in April 1998 the scope, persistence and rules of the relations between the two states were defined. These arrangements involved such priorities as: - solution of energy issues, layout of interregional infrastructures as a basis of systemic communication; - despite the demands of the society, refrain from accelerating the solution of the Karabakh issue, accept the lasting economic and political blockade of Armenia and try to subordinate Armenia to the interests of the Turkish-Azerbaijani bloc; - Azerbaijan should not have initiated military actions without a close cooperation with Turkey and unless it is fully ready. This arrangement became not only the basis of foreign policy but also state building, including the current stage due to the internal and external political activity of Ilham Aliyev. It turned out that Turkey’s less fundamental policy on Azerbaijan’s issues is more effective and pragmatic, has led to a realistic policy development and enabled achieving more significant positions internationally. In the recent years the entire Azerbaijani elite and opposition perceived these realities adequately. Turkey’s more fundamental political forces shared the views and do not put forth claims to the Azerbaijani issues. In the recent years the Turkish-Azerbaijani relations gained new edges, becoming more systemic, friendly and interested. At the same time, Turkey refrained from tough interference with Azerbaijan’s domestic affairs, preferring to establish relationships with all the clusters and political groups of the Azerbaijani society, regions and primarily Nakhijevan. Baku is following the new stage of development of the Russian-Turkish relations with interest. Azerbaijan is trying to build relations with Russia with the same rules and priorities as Turkey: energy, investments and trade, arms. However, the problem is not only relations but also the important issues relating to the relations with Russia irrespective of the opinion and stance of the West. Azerbaijan links the prospects of a political and military victory on Armenia and “restoring territorial integrity”. Turkey and Azerbaijan are working on programs of forming a powerful lobby in Russia which will be based on the Azerbaijani Diaspora and economic interests. Azerbaijan has become the partner of the West and accepted Turkey’s “patronage”, which rules out its further stage on the orbit of the Russian interests. Therefore, the Russian-Azerbaijani relations remind the Russian-Turkish relations in many ways. Azerbaijan has every chance to conduct an independent policy but in vain. Azerbaijan became dependent on Turkey, which allegedly led to Armenia becoming Russia’s basal. However, the Armenian issue is not the geopolitical idiosyncrasies but the mentality of the Armenian nation which never tried to become a sovereign state. Azerbaijan appeared in a blockade between the Russians, Iranians and Turkey and now it has no hope to overcome it. Currently Azerbaijan bids on the military way of solving the foreign political issues but it is not a method for a chronically anti-militaristic state. The current leadership of Azerbaijan has realized this and is making efforts to transform the country to Russia’s partner. Azerbaijan lost a lot in foreign policy. This is the real picture of the foreign political conditions of Azerbaijan.