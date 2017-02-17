A Strange Statement from Stepanakert

Answering News.am’s question, the spokesperson for the president of Artsakh Davit Babayan announced that Europe will have to pay for indifference to the case of the blogger Lapshin. “There were grave violations of the international law throughout the process of arrest and extradition. And the European organizations shut an eye on everything. Unfortunately, corruption has penetrated many organizations. Such indifference will not lead to anything good. Today it is Azerbaijan’s unlawful actions towards a person, tomorrow it may be something else. Rewording the Russian saying, the situation can be described in the following way: Man does not live only on bread and caviar. Europe had better not forget about principles,” Davit Babayan said. A few days ago the HRD of Artsakh Ruben Melikyan visiting Europe presented the report on the crimes of Azerbaijan. The report was presented in the European Parliament. The HRD of Artsakh will also have meetings in Vienna and Brussels with representatives of different European organizations. The fact that the HRD of Artsakh is in Europe, presents a report on Azerbaijan’s crimes in the European organizations, has meetings with different actors, discusses human rights is already an expression of the attitude of Europe. In addition, it is not a special attitude but a fact that Europe is a natural platform for diplomatic-political activities where the Armenian side has a maximum chance to neutralize the influence of the caviar diplomacy of Azerbaijan and oil dollars. For example, the action of the HRD of Artsakh is one of the forms of using that chance in Europe, a successful and elaborate way. In this context, the comment of the spokesperson for the president of Artsakh is the opposite way, which is opposed to that form to some extent. Reproach is hardly the best and most effective way of interaction with Europe and the European structures. Not because there is no need to anger them. The problem is that Artsakh needs to be a partner with Europe. This is the guarantee of effective work. And reproaching and warning Europe about having to pay for indifference towards Lapshin’s case is not the right way. After Lapshin’s case a report on the crime of Azerbaijan is presented in the European Parliament. Prior to that the European Parliament organizes a discussion on human rights breaches in Azerbaijan in a period when Aliyev is going to visit the European Parliament who cancelled his meeting with the president of the European Parliament. And the president of the European Commission “slapped” Aliyev with the most direct diplomatic rhetoric. Lapshin is extradited in the European space which is a declared alliance and security of Armenia and Artsakh. In the European space deeper, more fundamental moves relating to the issue take place while nothing is happening in the Eurasian area. About this there is the silence of the governments in Artsakh and Armenia. And in Europe another scandal of Azerbaijan’s caviar diplomacy is revealed, and the law enforcement agencies of Serbia start investigation into the case of Milica Markovic’s acceptance of bribes from Azerbaijan who authored the scandalous report on the reservoir of Sarsang. Earlier the Italian reporters had disclosed another caviar diplomacy scandal. These processes are ground for the Armenian side, Armenia and Artsakh, there is a huge potential which is not found in the Eurasian area. Meanwhile, being in this area is already a loss for the Armenian side. It is more than incomprehensible when reproaches and complaints addressed to Europe add to such “disastrous” presence. Meanwhile, a few days earlier Europe was teaching a lesson to Aliyev.