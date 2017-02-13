Azerbaijan Failed to Involve Turkey

Turkey’s Global BlockadeAtaturk and his brothers-in-arms realize that the main threat to Turkey at that time’s geopolitical situation was the possible ambition of political and military presence in the neighboring regions. During Ataturk’s tenure Turkey appeared in the pincers of the Soviet, British, French and German empires.Uttered highly conditionally, this is about the “Russian-British geopolitical scheme.” Currently, this scheme does not exist, and one other scheme should be in its place. There is no answer to this question yet.However, it turns out that Turkey has a real historical chance to gain new geopolitical positions and an empire’s status. Turkey is quite skilled, using balanced steps and approaches, there is intellectual basis, literate and fundamental goals and purposes. And even an interesting term has been chosen – neo-Օttomanism.The modern world is collapsing, and who if not Turkey could gain new positions in the Balkans, the Caucasus, the Near East and Central Asia. At the same time, the global powers of force, and the big countries did not wait for “neo-Ottomanism” to unfold and undertook limited but targeted steps which aim suppression of Turkey’s foreign political ambitions in all these directions.The South Caucasus is the most problematic thing for Turkey though Turkey has the most positions here.However, despite the layout of energy infrastructures connecting the Black Sea with Anatolia, Turkey has not made the required investments that would allow speaking about significant economic presence.The economic expansion in this region, like in other regions, did not take place, and there are no premises that Turkey will have a more important economic position in the South Caucasus. Like other regions, the South Caucasus has become a market for consumption of Turkish non-high-tech goods.Significant issues have occurred even with Azerbaijan. Signing important strategic agreements did not result in Azerbaijan’s understanding of the conditions of Turkey’s foreign policy and interests.Turkey is using the Azerbaijani factor not even in the realistic political mode but in the form of references to the compelled consideration of different demagogic challenges, propaganda, the Azerbaijani interests.Azerbaijan did not succeed in fully involving Turkey in the issue of pressure on the West and Russia. In Ankara Azerbaijan’s policy is perceived as whims or lack of understanding of the foreign policy.Moreover, it is clear that the interests of Turkey are not in line with Azerbaijan’s interests. (The controversies and the incompatibility of the interests of Turkey and Azerbaijan are bigger than the controversies between Armenia and Russia.)With the declining interest of the United States in the South Caucasus Georgia is facing a new issue and the threat of appearing in Russia’s and Turkey’s pincers. Georgia is sending different signals to Armenia and Iran for possible cooperation and alternative partners. Georgia has undoubtedly realized the threats coming from Turkey. The West is not considered by the West only in the context of the relations with Russia but rather in the context of strengthening the Armenian factor as a restraint on Turkey in the Caucasian direction. The scheme and logic of normalization of the Armenian-Turkish relations were a classic example of use of the Armenian factor by the Americans and the Europeans. Read the full article in Russian here.
Azerbaijan Failed to Involve Turkey
