Karabakh Settlement Is Known: Armenia Is Told How to Restrain Azerbaijan

Another escalation resulting in new losses on the Armenian side, aside from pain and sorrow of the public, is intensifying the discussion on the situation. Different opinions are expressed that Azerbaijan will not calm down and will not end sabotages or simply murders unless it gets a powerful military answer. There is logic, of course. Someone must punish Aliyev, and if the international mechanisms are not doing it, there seems to be no way out but to do it through the Armenian armed forces. However, even though the fury caused by Azerbaijan’s aggression and cynicism and the pain caused by the human losses of the Armenian army gives rise to logical but mostly emotional rhetoric, the situation is not equivocal. The war in April showed that none of the sides can gain fast and lasting advantage over the other. Azerbaijan ran into the resistance and counterattack of the Armenian armed forces, making sure that the gained technical and military advantage does not allow Armenia to win but also one has to be realistic and understand that Armenia does not have the possibility of imposing capitulation on Azerbaijan. There is no need to fear the enemy but there is no need to underestimate the enemy too. There is no need to distort the realistic picture of the correlation of the enemy’s and our own forces, presenting it as fear. Being realistic is not being scared. On the contrary, pathos that has nothing to do with the reality, even though free from fear, will be more dangerous than fear. Over the past years the Azerbaijani army has acquired enough weapons to fill in the gap of combat preparedness of its personnel. If we add to this that human life has no value for Aliyev, there is a 50% chance that Aliyev may not fear losses and simply attempt again blackmail and escalation. In this sense, though the mix of fury and pain demands a powerful answer to Azerbaijan, the realistic thinking advises something else. Hence, it is strange when the Supreme Commander-in-Chief makes such statements. In fact, the subject of the domestic discussion in Armenia should not be the correlation of the training and resources of the Azerbaijani and Armenian armed forces. The subject of the public discussion should be the issue of more rational ways out and solutions based on realistic understanding. It is not about rushing for reconciliation with Azerbaijan. In fact, such approach is not viable, it is even dangerous because there is no answer to the question what we do when Azerbaijan refuses reconciliation. Besides, provided Azerbaijan’s aggression and military homicide diplomacy, such a response by Armenia is but indirect justification of Azerbaijan’s tactics. The solution is the constant rise of the level of defense capability of Armenia in all spheres of life from economy to civil defense, from a political system to a security system and border. And underlying this, as a supreme value, priority and goal, should be the human’s life and security, whether the soldier at the border or in the rear, or just ordinary citizens. In addition, the notion of security should include the social, legal, psychological and physical aspects in their entirety. If Armenia cannot resolve these issues while having the issue of Artsakh, it will not be able to not only resolve them but also to state them after “resolving” the issue of Artsakh. In this respect, the approach that it is impossible to develop without resolving the issue of Artsakh is worth attention. Meanwhile, the only safe and lasting solution of the issue of Artsakh for the region is the development of Armenia. Armenia must develop to be able to reach a solution that will foster the security and development prospects of the region and itself. Even international diplomats hint this to Armenia. The most fresh example is the February 1 speech of the U.S. ambassador in Armenia.