President of European Commission Publicly Teased Aliyev

What price has Azerbaijan paid for agreement with Europe? The Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev has left for Brussels. The Azerbaijani media are dedicating odes to the “great president”, referring to the agreement on the southern gas corridor as the key achievement through which Aliyev intends to secure billions of loans. However, this time the Azerbaijani newspaper cannot hide that Europe is not happy to see Aliyev. The meeting with Aliyev did not take place in the European Parliament where the Azerbaijani opposition was waiting for him. The Azerbaijani press reports that a provocation was being plotted against Aliyev at the European Parliament. The president of the European Commission Jean-Claude Yunker did not hide his reluctance to meet with Aliev. I will now see the president of Azerbaijan, so the nice part of the day is over,” he told journalists. Recently, Aliyev has been involved in Russia’s game relating to the Karabakh conflict but he seems “disappointed” with Moscow. During the press conference in January the minister of foreign affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov stated that Aliyev will not get a cart blanche for an “anti-terrorist action”, the Karabakh issue is not Azerbaijan’s domestic affair, and Moscow insists on the introduction of a mechanism for investigation of incidents. Afterwards, Baku tried to cause an escalation at the border, the Azerbaijani foreign minister Elmar Mammedyarov visited Moscow and returned to Baku saying disappointed with the meeting with Lavrov. What price has Azerbaijan paid for an agreement with Europe? Has the EU insisted on introducing the investigation mechanism in Karabakh or, in other words, on maintaining the current situation. After all, without stability gas projects cannot be implemented. Nobody would invest in the region unless there are guarantees of stability. In a conversation with Aliyev the president of the EU Donald Tusk announced about the instability of the status quo. Although, Aliyev expected a statement on the unacceptability of the status quo though, apparently, he had to agree with Tusk. Ostensibly, Europe needs the regional status quo and intends to support activities that will “stabilize” the status quo. It is possible to introduce restraints, a non-attack agreement may be signed. It is possible that this is the price of Europe’s consent to Aliyev’s gas project. Interestingly, recently several key European officials have visited Yerevan who consider Serzh Sargsyan’s consent to visit Brussels as one of the main achievements of their visit. This visit is considered part of completion of the work on the new EU-Armenia framework agreement. It is not ruled out, however, that the issue of “stability” of the status quo will be discussed, as well as what Armenia can do for that. Will Europe try to assume the role of key negotiator in the Karabakh issue and key “guarantor” in the South Caucasus? Why are they inviting Serzh Sargsyan to Brussels and why didn’t Sargsyan agree for a long time?