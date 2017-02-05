No Customs Code and No CSTO Secretary General

The president of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has instructed to recall the representatives of his country from the EAEU Customs Bodies. Lukashenko has noted that he has not signed the EAEU Customs Code because a lot of things are not working. “Moreover, I have instructed to recall our specialists from the customs bodies. Why do they stay there and get a salary? They do not earn, they get it,” Lukashenko said. He thinks that the first step should be the solution of issues relating to confiscation of goods and different restrictions. He noted that he is not going to sign the Customs Code unless these issues are resolved. According to Lukashenko, over the past year trade in the EAEU has decreased by 40%. Lukashenko refused to attend the federal state summit in Moscow. In December he demonstratively boycotted the EAEU and CSTO summits. Two important decisions were not made due to his absence. The customs code has not been enacted, and the CSTO Secretary General has not been appointed. As is known, the Armenian representative should be the next CSTO Secretary General. The appointment has been postponed till April when the next summit will be held. If Lukashenko does not resolve the problems with Putin, the summit in April may be delated. The Eurasian Union will have no Customs Code, and CSTO will not have a secretary general. Lukashenko is like a troll in the Eurasian Union and CSTO. He would not leave those unions but he does not stop trolling them to force benefits out of them.