Important Signal from Iran Concerning Artsakh

The Iranian minister of defense Hossein Dehghani stated during a meeting in Tehran with the Armenian minister of defense Vigen Sargsyan that the attempts to resolve the regional problems with the use of force are useless. The statement of the Iranian minister has a big importance for the issue of Artsakh, and it is beyond doubt that it is related with it. Iran actually sends a signal that he is against the escalation in the conflict area and large-scale military actions, the outbreak of war. In fact, it will not be realistic to tell that Iran’s opinion is crucial, and Tehran can suppress Azerbaijan in case Baku opts for a war. However, it is beyond doubt that Tehran’s opinion is important, and Baku cannot ignore Tehran’s thoughts in making decisions. In this sense, during Vigen Sargsyan’s visit to Iran an important statement was made, especially considering that the Iran-Armenia defense cooperation is built around the idea of having Iran as a factor of resumption of the war in the Artsakh conflict area to involve the geopolitical potential and potential in the solution of that problem. This is not only about Tehran’s role but the supplies of the armed forces of Armenia, considering that Iran borders with the conflict area. And the key factor suppressing military escalation is the defense capability and viability of the Armenian armed forces: the higher it is, the bigger the probability of security and stability. At the end of the day, in the Iranian-Armenian relations, despite the vibrant and frequent talks about their economic potential, the key issue for Tehran is the viability of the Armenian armed forces and their ability to suppress Azerbaijan. After the April war it was obvious for Iran that Azerbaijan cannot address essential issues with the use of force. It is not ruled out that if Baku succeeded, Iran would not only resist but would take note. After all, it is not ruled out that in the recent years Tehran was setting up closer relations with Baku in case it is unable to prevent Azerbaijan from a war to at least be ready for a more useful dialogue and relations with Baku in the new direction. The war in April showed that addressing important issues through the use of force is beyond Baku’s scope. In this situation, it became clear for Tehran that another escalation may result in the stationing of Russian armed forces in the region. This is unacceptable for Tehran. Hence, after the failure in April, it is primary for Tehran to make more efforts to prevent Azerbaijan from another possible adventure rather than to get ready for a new status quo that may result from Azerbaijan’s military actions. In this respect, the statement by the defense minister of Iran about uselessness of use of force to resolve regional problems is an important signal in the current situation.