Peacekeepers in Karabakh: Iran's Stance and Possible Actions

Iran’s current political leadership is conducting a persistent foreign policy with pragmatic goals. Iran is trying to start a dialogue with Azerbaijan, proposing a certain hierarchy of political services which includes a persistently promoted system of political resources. Iran’s tactics clashes into several principled claims by Azerbaijan, which are hard for Iran to meet. For the time being, the Iran-Azerbaijani relations, despite some demonstrative actions, have not resulted in a regime when one should expect serious steps aimed at the interests of Armenia. According to the representatives of Iran’s Supreme Council of Security, unlike Russia which constantly appears confused when it comes to the foreign policy, especially in the Caucasus, Iran does not view the American military presence in the region as a long-term factor, even if 20 years are taken into account. Therefore, the actions that may lead to loss of important strategic positions, including those of relations with Armenia are not acceptable for Iran. At the same time, Tehran considers the relations with Azerbaijan as more important and preferable than the relations with Armenia. This is clear and this has to be accepted. It is necessary to review the importance of the Karabakh factor in the Iran-Azerbaijani and Iran-Armenian relations. Iran has constantly tried to demonstrate to Azerbaijan that it is not interested in the Karabakh issue and has repetitively declared support to its territorial integrity. However, from time to time Iran demonstrates historical moods with regards to the possible Karabakh settlement. There are a number of cases of such behavior of the Iranians. In September-December 2005 and in January 2006 the representatives of the Iranian officious circles made efforts to clarify the conditions and circumstances of the process of normalization. The Iranians worked not only in Armenia and Azerbaijan but also the United Kingdom. There are signs that the Iranians have made preliminary conclusions. Currently such attempts repeat. These conclusions result in that the Azerbaijani political leaders and political circles are, on the whole, interested in the development of the settlement process, with a hope to return the territories. The Iranians think that the leaders of Armenia and NKR review the process of settlement in the context of the general political process in the country, as an important political resource. At the same time, the Iranians do not forecast a fast progress in the process of settlement, viewing the process as a possible factor for their own policy on the region. The Iranians set the following political goals: Demonstrate to Azerbaijan and possibly to the West that Iran supports the Karabakh settlement, peace and stability; Iran is trying to develop specific actions which are aimed at thwarting the process of settlement, follows attentively the events and needs advice; Iran finds that its analysts and intelligence services have clarified the main circumstances and interests of the settlement and insists that the process is doomed to failure due to several circumstances (the unconfident position of the United States, controversies between the United States and Europe, the unpreparedness of the Azerbaijani leadership and political class for bold decisions, the lack of understanding among external stakeholders of real adverse factors in Armenia); The Iranian representatives are not prone to admit even a smallest share of their guilt for the current status of the settlement process, reviewing only the slowness of some Iranian officials to develop relations with Armenia, including in the economic sphere; The Iranians have big concerns that the opinion on change of Iran’s stance on Karabakh lowlands and Karabakh in general will be imposed on the Armenian public, viewing that opinion as a factor of influence on Armenia; Iran is trying not to accelerate the pace of developments, and is not negotiating with Azerbaijan currently on the possible stationing of peacekeepers, being reluctant to give Azerbaijan advantage in their relations but will have to enter into direct talks on this issue, using its leverages of pressure on Azerbaijan; As soon as the relations between Sargsyan and Aliyev expose the national security of Iran, the Iranian diplomats in the European countries have a preliminary task to make efforts to prevent possible dangers for Iran. The issue of stationing peacekeepers in the area of the Karabakh conflict is in the focus of attention of the top political and military leadership of Iran, and Iran will undertake defensive actions to address it Depending on the results of negotiations between Sargsyan and Aliyev, the Iranian embassy in Armenia will set out for broad interaction with the political parties and NGOs of Armenia to clarify Iran’s stance on this issue. It should be noted that the Iranians understand they are facing the prospect of losing the situation and they have to perceive it as the result of their own policy of “waiting”, which they explain by the necessity to take into consideration the moods of the Azerbaijani population living in the north of Iran. Despite such tactical issues, Iran has to develop a backup plan in case a peacekeeping contingent is stationed there. In that case Iran’s main partner in the Karabakh issue will be Azerbaijan because the issue of the peacekeepers will be related to Azerbaijan’s rights and initiatives. Over time the state and presence of the peacekeeping forces will increasingly depend on Azerbaijan. In this context, Azerbaijan is left out of Iran-Azerbaijan-Armenia relations with regards to the lands in the lowlands of Karabakh. The Iranians consider this situation as a real prospect. The Iranians cannot ignore this possible option. This is related to one of the core national security issues of Iran. Now that the relations between Iran and the United States are being normalized quickly, one has to understand that there will be no change of regional political priorities of Iran. First, the security of Iran depends on this, Iran has spent a lot of time and resources to build its current regional positions. Second, Iran’s interests in the regions will be in line with the American interests in case of normalization with the United States. In this case there will be no harm to the positions of Armenia.