Karabakh Has Been Given Time

There are public and political groups in Armenia who think that accelerated normalization of the Armenian-Turkish relations will lead to the improvement of the economic situation in Armenia and their political success.

The United States considers the Russian-Georgian and Armenian-Turkish relations as core regional issues. However, Turkey is not interested in normalization with Armenia because it uses the Armenian-Russian and Armenian-Iranian relations as an argument for a threat to security, which is important to receive the American assistance.

The Armenian political factor has gradually turned Armenia to an important factor in the region. A long stage of confrontation starts in the Great Near East in which all the geopolitical “poles” are involved.

Armenia must argue its right to remain a subject of regional politics within a greater space than the South Caucasus. This situation inspires hopes or rather illusions in many political elites. However, illusions are usually dispersed, and the right to freedom of the nation, not only human rights are left to recognize.

In this controversial situation enough room remains for politics and the positions of the unrecognized states. First of all, the relations between the European community and NKR must be viewed as a fully-fledged foreign policy.

However, one needs to understand that foreign policy is implemented not only and not so much by the foreign ministry which performs limited functions but also the entire society, at least by the political class. The politicians, political parties and NGOs which are not capable of understanding this problem cannot be called such and must leave the political and non-governmental arena.

One has to admit that the PACE resolutions revealed the total political bankruptcy of the Armenian and NKR authorities. The political parties which spoke about their own national priorities, at least in the PACE, appeared as miserable, hesitant observers.

Such unrecognized states as Iraqi Kurdistan, Albanian Kosovo, Palestine, North Cyprus and Abkhazia are quite well represented in Europe, have set up close relations and commitments with political parties, big public, humanitarian, benefactor and human rights organizations, parliamentary groups in national and European parliaments, foreign affairs and security agencies.

The political class in NKR counts about fifty people. There are ambitious politicians, political parties, media. These are enough to conduct a multi-vector foreign policy.

Though the United States was the initiator of creation of new sovereign states in the Balkans, Palestine, Iraqi Kurdistan, Cyprus, South Caucasus, the European politics has become an arena for the policy of unrecognized states and ethnic organizations. Even the Kurdish region in Iraq got a “voice” in the European political circles.

While Europe held a pro-Palestinian position, the United States made a decision in 2001 on the need to create an independent Palestinian state.

After the idea of recognition of North Cyprus was accepted in Europe, the United States set out to implement that project. The United States waited for a positive stance of the conservative circles in Europe to grant independence to Albanian Kosovo.

Hence, instigating certain moods and opinions in Europe on one issue or another is important to the United States. At the same time, the Europeans adjust themselves to the position of the Americans. The need for security underlies these political strategies.

This position which formed under the influence of the ideology of the Bush administration is based on the actual results achieved during the conflict, ruling out the humanitarian disaster, reduction of real threats, regional security.

In its foreign policy, the Obama administration went for “isolationism”. However, this will not last long, and the United States will come back to its strategic issues. In addition, the position will be adjusted to the interests of the United States and the leading European states.

This paradigm creates a favorable political prospect for the Armenians in Karabakh. However, this does not mean that historical success will be achieved automatically. The current situation has cost a high price.

There is no automation in politics, it is possible to lose not only historically expensive time but also a historical chance. The Armenians in Karabakh were not given a vote of confidence, only a politically meaningful time.