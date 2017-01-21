Aliyev Has Announced About Dangerous Negotiations

The Azerbaijani president Aliyev has informed RIA Novosti that Baku is negotiating with Moscow to buy a new batch of modern weapons, defense systems. Aliyev who was attending Davos told the Russian agency that everyone knows about the high level of the Russian defense industry. Aliyev’s statement follows the statement on the Artsakh issue by the Russian foreign minister Lavrov which had encouraged Armenia. Recently Lavrov has announced in answer to the question of the Azerbaijani reporter that the issue of Artsakh cannot be resolved through the use of force, there must be a peace settlement, the mechanism of investigation of ceasefire violations is needed. Lavrov announced that there is no consensus in OSCE over this issue. Baku’s reaction to Lavrov’s statement was not positive. The Azerbaijani foreign minister Mammedyarov announced that if Russia makes an effort, it may foster progress in settlement. It is clear what progress means to Baku. Then Aliyev makes a statement on negotiations with Moscow to buy weapons. After the April war the Russian-Azerbaijani trade in weapons was “suspended” to some extent, like some other things in the regional policy of Azerbaijan and Russia. Resisting and pushing back the Azerbaijani offensive, the Armenian armed forces restored the political military balance which had been broken in the result of the big volumes of sales of Russian weapons to Azerbaijan. It was very difficult for Russia to continue the defense cooperation with Baku in the result of the attitude of the society in Armenia towards its behavior during last April. At the same time, Baku had questions on the Armenians resistance because Aliyev had not bought all those weapons worth 6-7 billion dollars from Russia to obtain only 800 hectares of land, and suffering a lot of losses on top of all. Aliyev had bought all those weapons from Russia for the simple reason that with weapons one also acquires the political guarantee of its use and result. After the April war Azerbaijan thought that Moscow had deceived it, played a double game and sold the Armenian interests and security bundled with its arms but it did not weaken Armenia enough to be able to resist Azerbaijan and used that double game to increase its influence on both sides and on the common area of the conflict. Or Baku tried to escape the deadlock following April through psychological pressure on Russia which was also in a deadlock. In answer to this Russia made a series of statements and steps which were, on the one hand, an obvious attempt to win over the Armenian society and to break the lack of confidence in Russia that occurred in the Armenian society after April and, on the other hand, to indicate to Baku that the idea of tackling with the political consequences of the April adventure through psychological pressure on Moscow and getting out of the deadlock at Moscow’s expense is stillborn. One in the series was the famous statement of the CSTO Secretary General Bordyuzha. Another one was Lavrov’s recent statement. In this context, Aliyev announces that they are negotiating with Moscow to acquire modern systems of weapons, defense systems. By the way, it is worth remembering that in September 2015 Lavrov paid an unexpected visit to Baku where during his meeting with Aliyev he bluntly proposed buying weapons from Russia. A few days after this visit Azerbaijan started shelling the border areas of Tavush region in Armenia, keeping the escalation in this direction through September. Symbolically, after Lavrov’s statement Aliyev announces that they are negotiating with Moscow to buy new weapons. Apparently, Moscow has been able to force Azerbaijan to refrain from blackmail or psychological pressure, leading them to the thought that the way out from the political military deadlock for both is to restore the pre-April volumes and trends in their cooperation. This could be a dangerous political tendency, provided the Russian-Turkish relationship and their restored friendship. Perhaps, Armenia has one opportunity to eliminate the threats of these tendencies or at least reduce them. Russia must constantly feel the breath of the public attitude that followed the April war. If this breath weakens, the threats will rise and generate the dangers that resulted in the political military setting for the Azerbaijani aggression in April. Either this attitude, if continues, will maintain the political-military balance restored by the Armenian forces in April or, if it steps back, the Armenian armed forces will have to restore that balance through severe fights and at the cost of lives. And from this point of view, a core question in the pre-election period is what the participants of the governmental and non-governmental participants of politics in Armenia will be doing. Will they be helping the public to stay where they are or will they do everything to push the public back?