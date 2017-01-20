Why's the Panic in Moscow? Armenia's Hope

In the result of Obama’s pacifism and reluctance to do foreign policy the Republicans and not only are trying to modernize NATO and insist on the old and regular idea that European countries must boost their spending on defense. At the same time, there is no word about NATO members and mission enlargement options yet.

The new U.S. President Trump, a person who is far from politics and is saying controversial things, is dealing with this. This will last until the idea of impeachment becomes real.

NATO will certainly have a new development, including in the Black Sea Caucasian region.

The Armenian organizations based in the United States are doing nothing for the integration of Armenia with NATO though there is an understanding that it is the only way of ensuring the physical existence of Armenia. This is not merely inaction and idleness. There is another reason which is extremely shameful.

The Armenian society is viewing NATO as a possible source of security and a partner in solving geo-economic issues.

More or less prominent representatives of the political class look at the communication with NATO as a means of overcoming the communication and institutional blockade but neither they, nor the Armenian parliamentarians and the majority of the government have any idea about how the issue is going to be resolved with the help of NATO.

On the whole, NATO has become a kind of a Cape of Good Hope beyond which is something that we have no idea about.

Armenia is following attentively the processes happening in the relations among the partners in CSTO and the Eurasian Economic Union when a temptation for a multi-vector foreign policy occurs. The Russian-Belorussian developments and Kazakhstan’s pragmatic policy produces a negative impact on the moods in Armenia.

However, Armenia is more worried about the prospects of the Russian-Turkish relations because Russia has significant interests in Turkey and Azerbaijan.

Armenia is making efforts for generating new factors to resist the Russian-Turkish rapprochement. However, its possibilities are limited, and it has to accept the external initiatives which are related to Russia and Turkey, not the relations with the global centers of power.

In addition, the Euro-Atlantic organizations have not become a “pole” for the orientation of Armenia which is still skeptical about them and prefers more reliable relations with the United States. However, the weakening interest of Russia towards Armenia has to do with the attempts to come to terms with Turkey but with the Russian interests with a bigger range.

Apparently, some time is needed to understand that there are no miracles. First the Europeans understood this, then the Americans, now Russia and Armenia have to understand it.

The political circles in Moscow, including the experts, are increasingly prone to think that Armenia is not capable of performing functions and role in the strategic defense sphere which are mostly related to the interests of the Russian companies, as well as the personal interests of politicians and experts.

Such an attitude to Armenia was possible in the result of a high level of “economization” of the Russian politics and political elites. At the same time, due to profanation typical of elites in Russia, there is no answer to the question whether there is an alternative to cooperation with Armenia in the Caucasus. There is no answer to the question as to what the role of Armenia in facing other threats and strategies in the region is.

Moscow is trying to present such moods as a serious signal of a threat in the strategic southern direction, which is determined by a superficial observation rather than a substantial analysis which the “bus politicians” who were educated in Russia and have access to the media do.

If the issue of Armenia’s membership to NATO had received “citizenship”, there would be a substantive dialogue. Provided the achieved standards, Armenia would have an advantage over its neighbors in the process of membership to NATO considering that countries with inadequate standards and armed forces have joined the alliance.

Obviously, the solution of accepting new members to NATO is related to political issues which are far from a solution in the South Caucasus. However, the project of involving the South Caucasian countries in NATO depends the least on the situation in the region.

This issue depends on very specific issues which are related to the U.S. problems in the Black Sea, the geopolitical orientation of Ukraine, the prospect of development of the U.S.-Turkish relations, as well as principal issues relating to the spatial, time and institutional borders of the Western community which could enclose Turkey and Russia as the easternmost participants of the super alliance.

So far no statement or resolution by the strongest country in the sphere of defense and security, the world’s most influential politicians, has had any importance aside from propaganda. Is there a need to panic so early over the membership of Armenia to NATO?

It is possible that this is being done with certain purposes which are linked to the struggle of ideas and papers in Moscow but this will not produce any result with regards to adoption of principal decisions.