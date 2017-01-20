The Probability of the Third War in Karabakh

Azerbaijan has never thought about implementing a military aggression face-to-face with Armenia, hoping for cooperation with some alliance when some countries would demonstrate interest in a blockade of Armenia, defeating it or doing serious harm to it.

This idea occurred immediately after the onset of the Karabakh conflict. Interestingly, the first country which viewed Azerbaijan as a possible partner to capitulate Armenia was Russia.

The partnership with Russia or organization in the anti-Armenian direction for Azerbaijan seemed to be the right way, and in 1988-1992 it led to success when the Russian armed forces twice acted for Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan has not forgotten this and still hopes for Russia’s reasonable choice, which may be linked to the historical and geopolitical vision.

Azerbaijan’s political circles consider Russia’s stance on the South Caucasus to be temporary and they think that the military and economic strengthening of Azerbaijan will lead to a change in Russia’s stance. At least, Russia will not protect the interests of Armenia as a meaningless political line.

Apparently, Azerbaijan’s efforts in the work with the EU and NATO, the close cooperation with the United States, including the establishment of GUAM, were intended to persuade Russia to revise its political priorities and refrain from supporting Armenia.

Azerbaijan understands that it is impossible to defeat Armenia without entering into an alliance, and are seeking for interested countries in the region and Eastern Europe, which is a complicated and unrealistic issue but only under the current international setting. At this historical stage the resistance in the region does not reach a level as to give rise to favorable expectations provided the goals and the available resources.

The South Caucasus is now actively involved in forming geoeconomic and political-military alliances, which is becoming a visible future for the region. For the time being, controversies are so big that the process of forming alliances will not be possible to stop.

The acquisition of immense quantities of arms makes the situation uncontrollable. Having acquired arms of different significance, Azerbaijan has become uncontrollable for both the United States and Russia. Even though it seems mystical, the only restraining factor remains the Armenian army, its ability to resist aggression.

For many years the United States and NATO had a big role though Russia was the gunman of the war and gave signals to Azerbaijan. Now that the Armenians, primarily the Armenian political leadership has realized what a dirty game Russia is playing in the South Caucasus, the role of the Russians has changed significantly.

The Russians have stopped playing games and have realized that it is time for provocations with unhidden goals. The possibility of a new war in Karabakh is high though the Russians have appeared in a complicated situation, a deadlock.

The Russians are trying to limit Armenia or fully remove Armenia from CSTO and the economic bloc to have no responsibility to it. This favors the development of relations with Turkey on which the Russians rely in international affairs.

The war in Karabakh is becoming an important factor in blocking NATO’s way to the South Caucasus, and the Russians must use this opportunity.