Collapse of Armenian Army Will Be Key Factor of Big War

The United States is about to launch a new policy of suffocating Russia, turning it to a poor country without prospects and isolating it from the rest of the world. The Black Sea is becoming the start of this global offensive, and there is no need to think that the United States will be limited to some geopolitical or technical military conditions.

The Black Sea and the South Caucasus will be a “primary” platzdarm for the West’s attack on Russia. To some extent, the West repeats the experience of the war in Crimea, and it seems quite effective. In addition, NATO members will gladly accept this policy in this direction.

There are a lot of obstacles to NATO in the South Caucasus which have been created by Russia, including Armenia which will be dissolved in the strategy of the Alliance. The United States and NATO are ready to subdue Armenia. Armenia’s whims annoy NATO and the United States, and now very little is left to subdue it to the goals of the Alliance.

In addition, the West has realized that any government in Armenia will obey the Russians. Nobody needs such Armenia, even the Russians. The only thing that worries the West is the Armenian armed forces but they are starting to collapse, and this must be avoided. The Armenian army must be one of the factors of the policy of the U.S. and NATO dominance.

The United States does not rely on the president or the parliament of Armenia. As a political subject, Armenia has no importance, and this circumstance may fully favor the United States.

Russia is displaying its interest in shedding responsibility for its vassals. The Russians are trying to rid of CSTO, which binds Russia to its vassals and their security. Soon CSTO will be suspended and evaluated as a military organization. This organization is over as one that is dangerous for the interests of Russia and useless.

The Western community has realized that it is necessary to put stronger pressure on Russia to the point of a total crisis. Russia is facing loss of state order.

In addition, there will be external, not internal means of pressure in the first stage.

The relations between Russia and Turkey have never been reliable. Turkey is loyal to its usual tactics of conjuncture policy, and Russia is normally mistaken, perceiving Turkey as a loyal friend.

The two countries view each other as limited partners who are not capable of getting free from the web of their imperial ambitions. The two countries have quite complicated intentions in the Eurasian area which are related to their imperial ambitions.

Russia and Turkey continue the quest for new partners in different regions, including the Near East and Central Asia, as well as the Balkans. The two countries appear in a state of diplomatic clash even at this “interval” of the world politics.

Turkey has not lost its importance for the United States and NATO. This is especially well reflected in the Black Sea issues. The Black Sea is getting a new role but neither Bulgaria, nor Romania as NATO member states are ready to counteract Russia.

Considering the factor of the Montreux Convention, the importance of Turkey in the Black Sea is now bigger. Combining Turkey as a partner and a rival remains an issue for the United States and NATO. Nevertheless, it is possible to find out through the example of the Black Sea whether Turkey remains a NATO ally and Russia’s rival.

Currently the United States and NATO have a possibility to keep Turkey in the state of a “second class” ally. Turkey does not intend to leave NATO and end its relations with the United States.

Will Turkey stay in NATO and get closer to Russia? In this case, it is necessary to identify the role of the Europeans in retaining Turkey in NATO, and the U.S. attitude to this. Apparently, Turkey will remain a specific member of NATO for a long time with a relative status there.

In the sense of the previous stage Turkey has already ceased being a NATO member, and this does not cause any doubts in NATO member states, particularly the United States. Moreover, Turkey’s situation favors NATO. And does this favor Turkey?