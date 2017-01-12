U.S. May Have Decision on Change of Ruling Regime in Azerbaijan

Interests of Americans in Azerbaijan The interest of the United States towards Azerbaijan has decreased significantly because Ilham Aliyev has carried out all possible obligations to the Western community in the sphere of oil and energy infrastructure projects. All the feasible Azerbaijani oil and gas reserves are controlled by the Western companies and there can be no changes and surprises in this respect. The U.S. interests in the security of Azerbaijan are solely induced by oil. Azerbaijan remains Turkey’s vassal, not an honest one. Over years the United States has tried to remove Azerbaijan from Turkey, which has succeeded to some extent but at the end of the day the idea has failed. It is possible that this circumstance has been the reason for the new U.S. policy on Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan could not become either a partner, or an opponent to Russia. This is a hopeless country, Turkey’s cartoon. Not cooperation with Azerbaijan but its subdued situation is more important to the United States. The powerful leverage of the American foreign policy – the requirements of democracy and human rights – is felt increasingly intensely in the U.S.-Azerbaijani relations. Having drawn big revenues from oil, Azerbaijan is trying to be more independent in foreign policy which is not in line with the U.S. interests. Besides, the U.S. liberal media and intelligentsia regularly criticize Azerbaijan’s ruling regime. Washington has to respond to it. Currently the United States has practically formed the framework of its policy on Azerbaijan which supposes the following: As the relations with Turkey transform, as well as Turkey intends to take the Caucasus and Central Asia under its control, the United States is interested in the weakening of the relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey. The role of Azerbaijan in the U.S. military strategy in Central Eurasia is limited to the use of its airports for defense and technical military transit whereas Azerbaijan had great expectations of U.S. military assistance to resolve the Karabakh issue (which sounds ridiculous now). Not a long time ago the United States and the UK control fully the opposition in Azerbaijan, actually restraining its activities but currently they are reviving it through large-scale financial, political assistance and PR. In addition, despite the arguments of some political scientists that Aliyev irritates the Americans through its efforts to normalize relations with Russia and Iran, there is another suggestion relating to the U.S. principled stance on Aliyev’s current regime. It is possible that Washington has a decision on changing the ruling regime in Azerbaijan. If this is the case, significant changes are awaiting not only Azerbaijan but also the entire region. There will hardly be an essential change in Azerbaijan’s foreign policy, including on the Karabakh issue but democratic rule may be established. The Azerbaijani society, politicians and experts have obviously overestimated the importance of their country in the U.S. strategic plans. The U.S. does not have such big intentions relating to Azerbaijan as it used to seem. Even the oil-related interests of the United States and the West have not allowed Azerbaijan to achieve its goals internationally.