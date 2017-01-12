What Assignment Has Been Given to Armenian Army?

The OSCE Minsk Group has made a statement on the Azerbaijani attack in Tavush on December 29 which has disappointed Armenia. The disappointment is with the “equality mark”. The statement notes an attempted incursion and that the Armenian Armed Forces are still holding the body of an Azerbaijan serviceman and calls to cease mutual accusations. Who has made the incursion, what fights took place and why the body of the Azerbaijani serviceman is in the Armenian side? The statement does not say anything about this. The Armenian foreign minister made a statement, noting that “when the Azerbaijani saboteur is neutralized in the Armenian trenches, it is more than evident even without the mechanism, which side initiates the attack.” He also said that the Armenian side has constantly insisted on the creation of an investigation mechanism at the line of contact which will make it clear who breaches the ceasefire. The three co-chairs should be persistent in their prompt reactions. “The perpetrator should not be allowed to perceive the belated reaction as a tolerance towards its actions,” Nalbandyan said. In fact, Nalbandyan makes the co-chairs face the fact and responsibility, indirectly accusing them of failure to be persistent. And earlier, the Armenian side had announced about having proof of the Azerbaijani attack which have been submitted to the relevant organizations. Aliyev has already announced that it will not adhere to the international law, which is evidence itself in a broader scale. Besides, Azerbaijan is not going to adhere to the agreements reached in Vienna. The co-chairs usually observe parity in their statements on armed incidents. Hence, the issue of restraining Azerbaijan occurs. What should be done when that country ignores agreements, the international law, makes regular attempts of incursions which result in casualties? After the December 29 attack the Armenian side carried out a punitive action. First, the attempted attack was preempted, then a special action was carried out, according to the chief of general staff of the Armenian armed forces Movses Hakobyan. He said that the rest is a military secret which he cannot unveil. For his part, the minister of defense Vigen Sargsyan hinted at the special action and said that Azerbaijan will pay a disproportionate price for such cases. Is there another way of restraining Azerbaijan or has such a way been left? Considering the peculiarities of the Azerbaijani society, perhaps the disproportionate answer may have a restraining importance. In addition, there should be no exception in all incidents. Experienced servicemen insist that about ten years ago the army had an order not to “answer” the provocations of the Azerbaijani side, including a threat of criminal responsibility. They say that as a result the Azerbaijani side has overcome the most important thing – fear from the Azerbaijani armed forces. No weapon has the value of fear. In addition, the start of the Azerbaijani “military diplomacy” has overlapped with this period. Besides, the Armenian side has made some “adjustments” to the line of contact, receding from a number of entrenchments, the so-called neutral area. In fact, many people say that the Armenian army is a caged lion which is not allowed to deal with the issue of restraining Azerbaijan. This is dismantling the army from the inside, causing a lack of confidence in the military and public circles. The result is unknown and was demonstrated during the April war. Will the December 29 incident and the punitive action change this state of things? What assignment does the Armenian army have?